Ewes and lambs selling to £195 at Gortin Mart
Fantastic show of sheep at Gortin with fat lambs selling to £138/25kg, fat ewes selling to £190, breeding sheep £195 and ewes and lambs selling to £195.
Fat lambs
B Dooher £138/25kg, J Browne £115/29kg, W Lyttle £110/26kg, £100/23kg, M Bloomer £110/27kg, A Hamilton £106/26kg, R Hall £105/24kg, P Parke £103/23kg, T McKenna £103/23kg, K Hopper £103/25kg, A McGowan £103/24kg, J McGlinchey £102.50/25kg, R Wilson £102/23kg, D Beattie £101.50/24kg, E Mullin £100.50/23kg, E McVeigh £100/22kg, J Colhoun £100/24kg, O Devlin £100/23kg, M Hegarty £100/22kg, S Moore £100/24kg, G Morris £100/24kg, O Anderson £99/22kg, £99/26kg, W Lees £99/22kg, M Glade £99/22kg, J Crammond £99/23kg, D McCulla £99/23kg, W Burleigh £99/23kg, S McGlinchey £99/24kg and B Cairns £98.50/22kg.
Fat ewes
J Browne £190, £190, £175, A McElduff £173, K Hopper £170, W Burleigh £159, J Brown £155, D Hall £149, D Kerr £147, H McIvor £146, A Liggett £141, P McKenna £141, J Logue £139, A Patrick £138, P Parke £137, £106, S Moore £136, £120, M Hegarty £132, B Nethery £132, £111, E Brolly £131, £110, A McAleer £130, £128, £101, S Pauley £128, P Keown £128, J Brown £120, S Swan £118, £96, Rosshill Farm £117, W McElmurry £117, R Wilson £107, S Moore £104, H McIvor £100, S McGlinchey £100, W Lees £98, O Rush £98 and T McKenna £97.
Breeding sheep
J Browne £195, £180, £180, £175.
Ewes and lambs
S Moore £195 and W Burleigh £186.