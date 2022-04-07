Ewes and lambs selling to £276 at Gortin
A very busy night in Gortin this week with ewes and lambs making £276 and fat ewes making £210.
Lambs
J Causey £142/38kg, P Kelly £139.50/31kg, A McKelvey £138.50/29kg, Cookstown Farm £138.50/31kg £137.50/27kg, R McFarland £138/34kg £133/26kg, M McGoldrick £136.50/31kg, P Parke £136/30kg £128/24.5kg, W Doherty £135/29kg, J Tanney £132.50/25kg £131/24.5kg, J Fulton £132.50/26kg £123.50/22kg, G McDermott £131/24.5kg, G Morris £131/32kg, J McGarrigle £130.50/33kg, K and G Pinkerton £130/27kg, S Kelly £130/33kg, M McGirr £129.50/24.5kg, G Morris £129.50/25kg £124/23kg, F McKenna £129.50/27kg, M McNally £129/25kg, W Martin £127.5/24kg, B Ward £126/24kg, D Pinkerton £126/22.50kg and F Conway £122/22kg.
Ewes
G Rankin £210, J Young £204 £150, J Foster £194 £140, JJ Brown £170, G Gibson £168 £150, F McKenna £168, G Morris £162, A McKelvey £160, J Stafford £160, R McFarland £158, J McCrea £156, M Devlin £154 £150, S McLaughlin £152, P Kelly £152 £146, S Watt £150, J Causey £150, E McCormack £144 and A McDonald £140.
Ewes and lambs
G Munroe £276 £242 £180 £178 £174, C Bell £192 £176 £152, P Colhoun £178 £172 £162, J Faherty £168, JJ Brown £164, W Lennox £152 and J McCrea £150.