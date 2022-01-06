Ewes and lambs selling to £280 at Gortin
Exceptional trade at Gortin with fat lambs selling to £166/28kg.
Fat ewes selling to £180, breeding ewes selling to £158 and ewes and lambs selling to £280.
Fat lambs
G Christie £166/28kg, £156/25kg, A Bratton £141.50/42kg, A McKelvey £134/29kg, A Liggett £130/35kg, J Jardine £130/28kg, £129.50/27kg, G Quinn £129.50/30kg, W McFarland £128.50/26kg, £128/28kg, K McGrath £126.50/24kg, D Donaghy £125.50/26kg, M Rafferty £125/27kg, C McAweaney £124.50/24kg, A McFarland £124/24kg, D Rafferty £124/24kg, D McFarland £124/24kg, S McGurk £124/25kg, £123.50/25kg, S Wilson £123.50/25kg, R Haire £123/25kg, J O’Connor £122.50/24kg, M Rafferty £122/24kg, H McIvor £122/24kg, A Patrick £122/23kg, A Patrick £122/23kg, A Ballantine £121.50/24kg, D Rafferty £121.50/24kg and B McNamee £120.50/23kg.
Fat ewes
D McFarland £180, £130, £100, £100, A McKelvey £178, R Hawkes £176, G Munroe £170, J McKernan £164, O Devlin £162, B Nethery £158, A Garland £155, J Lowe £148, £142, K Robinson £142, £94, £90, £80, J O’Hagan £140, £140, N Moore £120, £115, K Armstrong £80, P Nicholas £76, £60, Nesbitt Bros £70, £66, S Conway £70, G Christie £70, J Doherty £67, D Donaghy £64 and A Hamilton £59.
Breeding ewes
D McFarland £158, £155, £122, £110, G Munroe £158 and G Doherty £154, £144.
Ewes and lambs
D Mullan £280, £270, £254, £245, £235, £205, £195, £195, £185, £170, £170 and B Cooper £245.