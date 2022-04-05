Ewes sell to a flying trade to £266
There was a great trade for sheep in all sections at Massereene on Monday.
Cast ewes sell in a flying trade to £266.
Lambs sell to a top of 576 pence per Kg For 20.5Kg
Hoggets sell to £136.00 per head
Heavy Hoggets Top Price Per Head: Portaferry Producer 85 Hogts 26Kg £136, Portaferry Producer 44 Hogts 26Kg £136, Toome Producer 1 Hogt 26Kg £136, Nutts Corner Producer 5 Lambs 24Kg £133, Carrickfergus Producer 1 Hogt 26Kg £132, Millisle Producer 8 Hogts 26.5Kg £132, Templepatrick Producer 28 Hogts 27Kg £132, Millisle Producer 27 Hogts 28Kg £132, Stoneyford Producer 7 Hogts 28Kg £132, Antrim Producer 1 Hogt 30Kg £132, Lower Ballinderry Producer 7 Hogts 33Kg £132, Crumlin Producer 3 Hogts 33.5Kg £132, Dundrod Proudcer 28 Hogts 27Kg £131.50, Toome Producer 1 Hogt 30Kg £131.50, Ahoghill Producer 1 Lamb 24Kg £131, Ahoghill Producer 1 Lamb 25Kg £131, Larne Producer 1 Hogt 28Kg £131, Doagh Producer 4 Hogts 25.5Kg £130, Crumlin Producer 10 Hogts 26Kg £130, Crumlin Producer 6 Hogts 26.5Kg £130, Ballyclare Producer 1 Hogt 29Kg £130, Toome Producer 1 Hogt 32Kg £130, Crumlin Producer 3 Hogts 28Kg £128, Larne Producer 2 Hogts 24.5Kg £126, Crumlin Producer 10 Hogts 30Kg £125, Ballyclare Producer 16 Hogts 24Kg £124.50, Greenisland Producer 14 Hogts 24Kg £121,
Top Prices Per Kg: Aghalee Producer 5 Lambs 20.5Kg £118 576P, Nutts Corner Producer 5 Lambs 24Kg £133 554P, Toome Producer 3 Hogts 21Kg £115 548P, Ahoghill Producer 1 Lamb 24Kg £131 546P, Portaferry Producer 15 Hogts 21.5Kg £116.50 542P, Glenarm Producer 3 Lambs 22.5Kg £122 542P, Lisburn Producer 2 Hogts 21.5Kg £116 540P, Stoneyford Producer 7 Hogts 22Kg £118 536P, Glenarm Producer 2 Lambs 23.5Kg £125 532P, Crumlin Producer 12 Hogts 23Kg £121.50 528P, Crumlin Producer 25 Hogts 23.5Kg £123.50 526P, Crumlin Producer 17 Hogts 21Kg £110 524P, Ahoghill Producer 1 Lamb 25Kg £131 524P, Ballyclare Producer 7 Hogts 22Kg £115 523P,
Ewes: Crumlin Producer 4 Tex Ewes £266, Templepatrick Producer Tex Ewes £245, Moira Producer Bdm Ewes £220, Bangor Producer Char Ewes £200, Templepatrick Producer Tex Ewes £174, Portaferry Producer Ewes £172, Crumlin Producer Suff Ewes £168, Bangor Producer Suff Ewes £160, Ballyclare Producer Ch Ewes £154, Crumlin Producer Mule Ewes £150.