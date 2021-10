Ewes selling to a top of £1020 at Plumbridge

Ewe lambs sold to £210, hoggets to £520 and ewes to a top of £1020

Ewe lambs – T Harkin £210, £155, £90, £80, Conway Bros £170, £150, £130, £115, £100, B Devine £160, £150, £140 and J McGlinchey £100, £90, £75,

Hoggets – V Fullerton £520, £310, £290, J Harkin £510, £460, £410, £340, £280, £280, £270, O and S Branigan £370, £340, £270, £220, £200, S&M O’Kane £305, £250, £245, £240, £230, £230, £210, R Mowbray £230, £205, £200, £190, £185, B McKelvey £230, £180, £160, D O’Neill £205, £195, £195, £190, £185, £180, £170, JP McBride £185, £175, £175, £170, B McNulty £170, £150, £150, D McQuaid £165, £140 and A Dawson £160, £140.

Ewes – J Harkin £1020, £410, £215, £200, £195, £170, D McSwiggan £300, £230, £180, £140, B Devine £260, £185, W Buchannon £240, B McKelvey £220, £155, £150, O and S Brannigan £200, £165, G and S Lyons £190, £180, £175, R Mowbray £170, JP McBride £160, £160, £150, £145, £140, £130, M McAleer £150, £150, £135 and A McCullagh £140, £125,.

Breeding sheep sales continue every Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Blackface ram sale will take place Saturday 30th October at 12.30pm.

A super trade yet again for a full yard of sheep on Thursday 1st October.

Fat lambs to £108 for 24kgs, store lambs to £105 and fat ewes to £118.

Fat lambs – C Kildunne 24kg £108, J McMenamin 23kg £108, P Keenan 23.5kg £108, M McCullagh 22.5kg £107, E Kerlin 22kg £105, D Baxter 20kg £100 and L Devine 22kg £99.

Store lambs – K Kearney £105, £97, £94 M McDermott £99, £98, £96, £90 D Baxter £99, £99, £98, £95, £90, H Donaghey £99, £98, £89, R Baxter £98, £78 E Kerlin £98, J Sharkey £97, P Keenan £97, £93, £85, B and R Gormley £96, £94, J Forbes £95, £89, £83 P McNamee £95, £81, S McKenna £95, C Kildunne £94, J McMenamin £93, £91, £89, £84, M Gallen £92, £85, D McSwiggan £92, D Moss £91, S Sproule £91, £87, £72, S Bradley £90, C Kennedy £90, £88, £87, F McAneney £90, M Duffy £90, £88, £87, B Kerlin £89, B McNulty £89, £89, S Knox £89, L Devine £89, £81, £69, D Sproule £89, J Gallen £88, B Devine £86, £81, £78, £75, J McCloskey £85, T McLaughlin £83, V Mullan £80, £80, P McBride £80, £77, £75 and D Kelly £76.

Sheep sale continues every Thursday at 12.30pm.

An outstanding entry of mainly Charolais calves sold to a blistering trade with an overall average of £1000.

Heifers topped at £1700 for the champion heifer from Noel McIlwaine and £1380 for a super bullock from JP McBride

Heifers - N McIlwaine 364kg £1700, 446kg £1380, 490kg £1200, 397kg £1150, 490kg £1120, 423kg £1100, 365kg £1090, 387kg £1080, 467kg £1050, 393kg £1050, 398kg £1020, JP McBride 443kg £1600, 288kg £1170, 385kg £1110, 326kg £1080, 428kg £1030, 329kg £990, 280kg £970, 312kg £900, P Kirk 442kg £1520, 335kg £950, 360kg £900, 307kg £870, S Kirk 471kg £1460, 502kg £1200, N Gallagher 400kg £1400, Ron Scott 354kg £1420, 330kg £1050, 358kg £900, 359kg £890, K Quinn 370kg £1180, 488kg £1160, 382kg £1060, 432kg £1050, 391kg £1010, 292kg £980, 353kg £900, 305kg £890, B McCullagh 296kg £1140, 334kg £1080, 317kg £1030, 341kg £1030, 284kg £920, 266kg 900, 290kg £900, Rus Scott 441kg £1120, 432kg £990, G Warnock 393kg £1100, 294kg £860, I Warnock 404kg £1020, D McCullagh 333kg £1000, 292kg £930, J Devine 353kg £950, 291kg £890, 298kg £890, P O’Neill 333kg £900, R O’Neill 284kg £930, M Rouse 386 £890 and J McMackin 401 £880.

Bulls/bullocks – JP McBride 506kg £1380, 347kg £1260, 402kg £1210, 404kg £1130, 367kg £1050, 420kg £1040, 331 £1040, 379kg 1000, 386kg £1000, 344kg £990, 327kg £940, 329kg 940, 300kg £870, I Warnock 487kg £1270, 358kg £1100, 415kg £1000, 443kg £1000, N McIlwaine 381kg £1200, 394kg £1190, 435kg £1170, 359kg £1160, 330kg £1140, 332kg £1100, 319kg £1100, 287kg £1100, 359kg £1100, 388kg £1070, 309kg £1060, 416kg £1040, 276kg £1040, 336kg 960, I Anderson 445kg £1190, 360kg £1030, 372kg £990, 322kg 970, 352kg £890, G Warnock 442kg £1180, 488kg £1150, 427kg 1140, 328kg £1090, 376kg £1020, 384kg £1010, 332kg £990, 347kg £990, 345kg £980, B McCullagh 336kg £1160, 334kg £1160, 308kg £1100, 305kg £1020, 304kg £1000, 279kg £860, 261kg £800, Rus Scott 442kg £1140, J McMackin 478kg £1100, 415kg £1060, 389kg £900, M McKeown 444 £1100, 409kg £1100, 388kg £940, 384kg £930, 373kg £840, Ron Scott 348kg £1100, 372kg £1050, 360kg £1030, G O’Neill 459kg £1070, 347kg £990, 357kg £970, 426kg £940, 467kg £920, 417kg £910, 392kg £910, 348kg £890, 414kg £880, 309kg £840, 336kg £820, 336kg £820, N McGillion 371kg £1050, 366kg £1010, 364kg £960, 360kg £890, P McBride 408kg £1020, 351kg £1000, 335kg £960, 336kg £940,324kg £910, 327kg £860, 368kg £820, J Devine 461kg £1000, P Kirk 286kg £940, 289kg £860, 323kg £850, 282kg £840, 272kg £800, 262kg £780, P O’Neill 422kg £920, 344kg £870 and M O’Neill 367kg £850, 392kg £830, 405kg £820, 356kg £820.