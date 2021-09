News you can trust since 1963

Covid NI: 40 NI postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid test results in the last seven days

Armagh recycling company fined following health and safety failures

Ewes selling to £168 at Saintfield

Suckler outfits selling to £2060 at Clogher

Armagh recycling company fined following health and safety failures

21 year old killed in tractor accident

Ayrshires and Charolais top breeds at Royal Ulster

Store lambs sold to an exceptional demand, selling to £5.26 per a kg - 15kg £79.

Lambs sold to £110. Ewes sold to £168.