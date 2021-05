Ewes with lambs at foot reach £246 at Hilltown

Fat lambs: Kilcoo farmer £129 for 26kg (494ppk), Rostrevor farmer £129 for 24kg (537ppk), Mayobridge farmer £128.50 for 22.4kg (573ppk), Rostrevor farmer £128.50 for 21.9kg (586ppk), Kilkeel farmer £128 for 22kg (581ppk), Mayobridge farmer £128 for 22.8kg (561ppk), Mayobridge farmer £128 for 24kg (533ppk), Katesbridge farmer £128 for 24.1kg (531ppk), Castlewellan farmer £127 for 21.4kg (593ppk), Kilkeel farmer £127 for 22.4kg (567ppk), Hilltown farmer £125 for 22.5kg (556ppk), Kilcoo farmer £124.50 for 22.2kg (560ppk), Mayobridge farmer £124 for 22.5kg (551ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 21.8kg (568ppk), Kilcoo farmer £122 for 22.6kg (540ppk), Cabra farmer £121.50 for 21.9kg (554ppk).