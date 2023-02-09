Ewes with lambs at foot selling to £250 at Gortin, breeding sheep to £230
A large entry last Monday night with breeding sheep topping £230 and ewes with lambs at foot making £250.
Lambs
M Dooher £125/27.5kg J McAuley £120/31kg £120/30kg £114.50/24.5kg £113.50/24kg W Moore £116/23.5kg B Ward £115/26.5kg G McKenna £115/24kg W Rankin £115/26kg £109/23kg S McAuley £114/24.5kg £113/24kg N Kee £114/26.5kg S Conway £114/25kg £112/24kg K Rainey £112/23.5kg J McGlynn £112/23.5kg G Gibson £111/24kg £110.50/25kg C Donaghy £110.50/24kg G Wilson £110.5/24kg M Boyd £109/24kg P Doherty £109/23kg K Hopper £106/22kg L Keenan £105/22.5kg B Douglas £105/22kg J Harte £101.50/22kg and R Hemphill £100/22kg £94/20kg.
Fat ewes
W Rankin £124 M Brogan £122 £110 W Kerr £120 £115 R Hemphill £110 K Rainey £110 J Harte £110 C McAweaney £110 £100 Rosshill Farms £109 D Love £109 J McFarlane £105 P Doherty £105 W Kerr £105 and M Brogan £102.
Breeding sheep
A McKelvey £230 J McKernan £188 R Hemphill £180 C McAweaney £172 A McKelvey £170 W Rankin £150 C Scott £150 £130 £125 W Glasgow £144 N Kee £139 T Smith £138 and W Kerr £125 £125.
Ewes and lambs
D Hempton £250 (double) £250 (double) £190 (single) H McFadden £240 (double) £235 (double) £180 (single) and S Porter £205 (single).