Ewes with lambs at foot topping at £296 at Gortin Mart
Record prices at Gortin with lambs making £166/21kg, fat ewes making £212 and ewes with lambs at foot topping £296.
Lambs
D Devine £166/21kg £147/22kg £142/21kg K Gallagher £164/26.5kg R Allison £151/34kg A Beattie £150/36kg W Dowling £147/28kg G Snodgrass £147/22kg B McCrory £147/32kg £145/27.5kg £139/23.5kg M Boone £146/25.5kg S Porter £146/22.5kg Preston Farms £146/24kg £141/23kg A McFarland £146/35kg C Frazer £146/27kg £143/30kg K Campton £144/21kg £137/20kg J Hemphill £143/21.5kg A Buchanan £143/21kg M Slane £143/36kg S Conway £142/21kg S Kelly £140/23.5kg B McNamee £139/25kg L Moore £139/20kg £133/22.5kg W Patterson £139/22.5kg P Parke £135/23.5kg and A Caldwell £133/24kg.
Ewes
J Foster £212 £158 £130 £120 K Gallagher £190 £120 B McCrory £174 W Moore £172 B McNamee £162 H McCrory £155 £145 J McCracken £152 £136 J Anderson £144 £129 K McCullagh £136 £130 £122 D Conn £126 J McAulla £125 W Patterson £124 D Hempton £122 J McFarland £120 W Moore £120 G Gibson £120 and S Porter £118 S Logue £114.
Ewes and lambs
M Boone £296 (double) £170 (double) £160 (single) B Harkin £244 (double)£242 (double) £242 (double) £242 (double) P Doherty £232 (double) £232 (double) S Logue £228 (double) £200 (double) J McConnell £176 (single)£172 (single) £170 (single) £160 (single) M Blee £172 (double) and P Touhey £154 (single).