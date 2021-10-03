EWT turbine produces its 10 millionth kWh

Jonathan Buick, Chief Operating Officer with Action Renewables with a client

ARET has been advising and supporting their client since 2012, in relation to renewable electricity generation in the Antrim Hills.

The first of its kind in Ireland, the EWT turbine has just generated its 10 millionth kWh, resulting in an almost 50% reduction in the need for on-site grid electricity. The impact of reducing the need for grid supply electricity delivers a 3500 tonne reduction in carbon emissions for the business and the local environment. The recent energy strategy for Northern Ireland has suggested a target of 70% energy from renewable sources by 2030, making this site a major contributor to that strategic aim.

ARET is a subsidiary of Action Renewables, which as a charity, promotes renewable energy as a means of combating climate change. Action Renewables congratulates their client on achieving this milestone as it is entirely in keeping with achieving our charitable objectives. Organisations must address their energy consumption and identify alternative renewable sources in order to meet government aspirations of net zero carbon emissions across Northern Ireland by 2050.

The owner of the wind turbine said: “Working alongside ARET over the past number of years, has given me confidence and reassurance. Their knowledge of the energy sector is vast, and as a result I am not only producing large amounts of renewable energy, but I am setting a benchmark for other organisations in terms of corporate environmental responsibility and making a difference.“

Jonathan Buick, Chief Operating Officer with Action Renewables said: “ARET has been delighted to work with Stephen since they first considered renewable energy for their business. Investment in renewable energy generation must make business sense if Northern Ireland is to meet net-zero carbon targets and combat climate change. Stephen’s wind turbine is a wonderful example of how business can play their part in decarbonising the coming decades.”

As a customer centric organisation, ARET can help businesses on the journey to decarbonise and is also ideally placed to assist clients with renewable obligation certificates and energy trading, energy audits and consultancy services, which help support their charitable projects within the NI community.