'Excellent' 38 acre roadside farm, with extensive modern farmyard, on the market for €750,000

An ‘excellent’ 38 acre roadside farm is on the market in County Donegal for €750,000.

By Joanne Knox
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The farm is situated in the heart of Inishowen, on the outskirts of Gleneely, and is on the market through McCauley Properties, Moville.

The farm is made up of very good arable land. Included is a farmyard with four large slatted sheds and a silage pit.

The closing date for offers is close of business on Tuesday 13 December.

You can view the listing here, or contact McCauley Properties on +353 7493 82110.

It includes four substantial farm sheds with yard. Image: www.mccauleyproperties.com
The farm extends to 38 acres, all arable. Image: www.mccauleyproperties.com
The farm is located in the heart of Inishowen. Image: www.mccauleyproperties.com
The closing date for receipt of offers to McCauley Properties is close of business on Tuesday 13 December 2022. Image: www.mccauleyproperties.com