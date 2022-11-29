The farm is situated in the heart of Inishowen, on the outskirts of Gleneely, and is on the market through McCauley Properties, Moville.

The farm is made up of very good arable land. Included is a farmyard with four large slatted sheds and a silage pit.

The closing date for offers is close of business on Tuesday 13 December.

You can view the listing here, or contact McCauley Properties on +353 7493 82110.

It includes four substantial farm sheds with yard. Image: www.mccauleyproperties.com

The farm extends to 38 acres, all arable. Image: www.mccauleyproperties.com

The farm is located in the heart of Inishowen. Image: www.mccauleyproperties.com