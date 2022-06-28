Excellent 462-acre arable and stock rearing farm is back on the market for £4,000,000

This fantastic farm, which has been in the ownership of the same family for over 100 years, is offered for sale as a whole or in three lots by H&H Land and Estates.

The closing date for offers is 12pm on Tuesday 19 July – so you need to be quick!

Englishtown Farm includes an extensive range of outbuildings, a seven-bedroom farmhouse and a three-bedroom bungalow.

As well as that, there are three cottages, each with three bedrooms.

The farm is located south of the Scottish border, approximately four miles north of Longtown, with Carlisle approximately 14 miles to the south.

Englishtown Farmhouse itself is a traditional stone built farmhouse under a slate roof, benefitting from double glazed windows, solid timber doors throughout and oil fired central heating.

The extensive range of traditional stone outbuildings include a wash house, general purpose sheds, stores, grain stores, grain drying area, calving boxes, sheep pens, a variety of cattle housing, silage pit, slurry towers, workshop, former parlour, garage, chemical store and former dairy, to name just a few.

Englishtown Farm is available as a whole or in three lots as follows:

Lot one: Farmhouse, bungalow, steading and 249.58 acres – guide price £2,000,000

Lot two: 213.15 acres – guide price £1,550,000

Lot three: Three terraced residential properties – guide price £450,000.

Click here for full details or contact the H&H Borderway office to book a viewing, or for further information, on Tel. 01228 406260.