Excellent demand for all stock in Saintfield

More cattle required to meet demands.

FAT CATTLE; sold to a top of £1836 for a 820kg Char Bullock, £224 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1634 for a 860kg, £190 per 100kg. Fr Cows sold to £1185 for a 840kg, £141 per 100kg.

Leading Prices; Downpatrick producer Char Bullocks 820kg £224 £1836, 820kg £204 £1672, Crossgar producer BB Cow 860kg £190 £1643, Char Bullock 780kg £208 £1622, Downpatrick producer Char Cows 820kg £185 £1517, 690kg £192 £1325, Comber producer AA Bullocks 690kg £217 £1498, 670kg £220 £1475, 710kg £198 £1405, Kircubbin producer Lim Bull 940kg £158 £1485, Lisburn producer Lim Cows 770kg £190 £1463, 690kg £188 £1298, Newtownards producer BB Cow 730kg £198 £1445, Lisburn producer Lim Cows 710kg £199 £1412, 710kg £198 £1405, 690kg £174 £1200, Saintfield producer Lim Cow 620kg £205 £1271, Ballygowan producer Lim Cows 700kg £181 £1267, 660kg £185 £1221, Killinchy producer Char Bull 530kg £226 £1198, Comber producer Fr Cows 840kg £141 £1185, 790kg £140 £1106, 780kg £133 £1037, Downpatrick producer Fr Cows 770kg £147 £1132, 770kg £135 £1039, 730kg £138 £1007, 700kg £140 £980, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 810kg £138 £1117, 720kg £133 £957, Ballynahinch producer Fr Cows 750kg £136 £1020, 760kg £130 £988.

BULLOCKS; Outstanding Bullock Trade, sold to £1560 for a 700kg Lim (222)

Leading prices; Comber producer Lims&Chars 700kg £1560, 680kg £1480, 650kg £1460, 600kg £1370, 600kg £1300, Lisburn producer AAs 620kg £1390, 620kg £1375, 550kg £1220, Crumlin producer Char 470kg £1265, Lisburn producer Chars 480kg £1270, 450kg £1225, 460kg £1220, 430kg £1200, Downpatrick producer Lims 440kg £1200, 460kg £1200, 460kg £1190, 430kg £1160, 390kg £1040, 370kg £1020, Comber producer Lims 460kg £1190, 450kg £1110.

HEIFERS; sold to a super trade of £1270 for a 460kg Char (277)

Leading Prices; Downpatrick producer Char & Lims 460kg £1270, 470kg £1200, 470kg £1190, 470kg £1175, 450kg £1110, 450kg £1090, 450kg £1005, 410kg £1000, Portaferry producer Lims 520kg £1205, 460kg £1135, 440kg £1050, Lisburn producer AA 540kg £1165, Belfast producer AAs 390kg £1045, 370kg £920, Annalong producer Lims 400kg £1030, 370kg £1000, 280kg £820, Downpatrick producer Lims 350kg £915, 360kg £890, 360kg £880.

SUCKLED CALVES; Another great entry of 90 suckled calves sold to a flying trade of £1200 for a 480kg Lim Bullock (250) with plenty of lighter calves selling to over £3 a Kg - 310kg £1000 for a Char Bullock.

Leading prices; Ballygowan producer Lim Bullocks 480kg £1200, 470kg £1180, 450kg £1130, 390kg £1120, 420kg £1110, 370kg £1100, 380kg £1100, 360kg £1060, 370kg £1060, 380kg £1050, 370kg £1045, 370kg £1020, 280kg £910, 260kg £880, 250kg £800, Carryduff producer Lim Bullocks 380kg £1145, 370kg £1100, 360kg £1055, 370kg £1050, 370kg £1030, 380kg £1030, 320kg £1025, 270kg £825, Comber producer Char Bullocks 420kg £1130, 290kg £930, Downpatrick producer Lim Bulls 360kg £1050, 330kg £980, Downpatrick producer Char Bullocks 310kg £1000, 290kg £925, Char Heifer 300kg £945.

DROPPED CALVES; Over 100 Drops sold to £500 for a Reared AA Bull.

Younger calves sold to £440 for a 2 Week old Lim Bull.