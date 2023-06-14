Excellent demand for all types at Saintfield Mart, fats selling to £2278
Fat cattle: 90 fats sold to £2278 for a 1090kg Limousin bull, £209 per 100kg.
Cow sold to £1962 for a 900kg Charolais, £218 per 100kg.
A lot of quality Friesian cows on offer sold to £1616 for a 860kg, £188 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousin bull 1090kg £209 £2278, Belfast producer Charolais bull 1160kg £195 £2262, Lisburn producer Charolais cow 900kg £218 £1962, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bull 990kg £197 £1950, Ballygowan producer Charolais cow 770kg £250 £1925, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 770kg £245 £1886, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 770kg £228 £1755, 730kg £238 £1737, 680kg £250 £1700, 720kg £233 £1677, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cow 800kg £211 £1688, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cows 800kg £210 £1680, 710kg £208 £1476, Downpatrick producer Sal bull 690kg £240 £1656, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue cow 640kg £256 £1638, Lisburn producer Friesian cow 860kg £188 £1616, Comber producer Charolais cow 650kg £235 £1527, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 760kg £185 £1406, 700kg £174 £1218, Comber producer Friesian cows 780kg £179 £1396, 790kg £175 £1382, 760kg £178 £1352, 750kg £177 £1327, 780kg £168 £1310, Comber producer Friesian cows 740kg £182 £1346, Belfast producer Friesian cows 730kg £184 £1343, 640kg £183 £1171, Castlewellan producer Friesian cows 760kg £175 £1330, 710kg £182 £1292 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 710kg £176 £1250, 700kg £165 £1155, 660kg £168 £1108.
Bullocks: 70 sold to £1750 for a 650kg Limousin (270ppk).
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousins 650kg £1750, 550kg £1670, 500kg £1520, Castlewellan producer Charolais 520kg £1690, 480kg £1570, Ballygowan producer Limousin/Simmentals 540kg £1670, 570kg £1640, 550kg £1610, 500kg £1550, Downpatrick producer Limousins 520kg £1610, 540kg £1600, 500kg £1580, 470kg £1500, 450kg £1420, Newtownards producer Limousins 500kg £1600, 470kg £1550, 470kg £1540, 470kg £1530, Dromara producer Simmentals 580kg £1600, 550kg £1510, 550kg £1500, 500kg £1440, 510kg £1440, 490kg £1420, 460kg £1390, 460kg £1300, Killinchy producer Charolais 480kg £1570, 470kg £1540, Comber producer Charolais 580kg £1530, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1380, 420kg £1320, 400kg £1270, 400kg £1250 and Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1360, 470kg £1340, 450kg £1320, 450kg £1270, 420kg £1260.
Heifers: 65 heifers sold to £1670 for a 560kg Charolais (298ppk).
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Charolais 560kg £1670, Downpatrick producer Charolais 470kg £1500, 440kg £1360, Downpatrick producer Limousins 470kg £1500, 500kg £1460, 460kg £1340, 460kg £1220, Hillsborough producer Simmentals 530kg £1320, 500kg £1280, 510kg £1280, 500kg £1260, Comber producer Charolais 450kg £1280, 430kg £1100 and Dromore producer Aberdeen Angus 400kg £1110, 350kg £1030.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suckled calves: 90 sold to £1430 for a 380kg Charolais bullock calf (378ppk).
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais bullock 380kg £1430, Charolais heifers 410kg £1230, 380kg £1130, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1400, 360kg £1340, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1370, 360kg £1320, 350kg £1300, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1380, 390kg £1330, 350kg £1260, 320kg £1170, Downpatrick producer Charolais bulls 340kg £1340, 350kg £1260, 300kg £1190, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1370, 380kg £1355, 350kg £1225, 340kg £1190 and Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1270, 370kg £1250, 300kg £1160, 310kg £1160, 330kg £1155, 300kg £1050.
Dropped calves: 80 drops sold to £450 for a Stabiliser bull and £400 for a Limousin heifer.
Leading prices: Moira producer Stabiliser bulls £450, £350, Comber producer Limousin bulls £420, £390, £370, Limousin heifers 330, £320, Downpatrick producer Limousin heifer £400, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £400, £370, £330, Hillhall producer Belgian Blue heifers £385, £365, £350 twice, £335, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue bulls £365, £355, £350, £330, £325, Belfast producer Simmental bulls £330, £320, £310, £300 and Ballygowan producer Hereford heifers £325, £285.