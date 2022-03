Excellent demand for cattle at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE; 85 Fats sold to £1525 for a 740kg Lim Cow, £206 per 100kg.

Fr Cows sold to a Super Demand of £1294 for a 880kg, £147 per 100kg.

Quality Fr Cows sold from £140 - £150 per 100kg.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading Prices: Ballynahinch producer Sim Cow 740kg £206 £1525, Dromara producer Sh Cow 830kg £173 £1435, Comber producer AA Heifers 640kg £217 £1388, 630kg £220 £1386, 650kg £210 £1365, 630kg £212 £1335, 610kg £206 £1256, Kircubbin producer Mb Heifers 640kg £210 £1344, 600kg £208 £1248, 540kg £195 £1054, Mb Cows 800kg £156 £1264, 770kg £150 £1155, 720kg £144 £1037, Portavogie producer Fr Cow 880kg £147 £1294, Lisburn producer Sim Cow 740kg £173 £1280, Saintfield producer Mb Cow 750kg £162 £1215, Newtownards producer Fr Cow 860kg £137 £1178, Ballygowan producer Fr Cows 810kg £139 £1125, 780kg £133 £1037, Saintfield producer Fr Cows 730kg £150 £1095, 760kg £144 £1095, 760kg £138 £1048, Lisburn producer Fr Cows 790kg £138 £1090, 770kg £133 £1024, 690kg £137 £945, Crumlin producer Fr Cows 730kg £142 £1037, 770kg £134 £1031, 670kg £144 £964, Kircubbin producer Fr Cows 690kg £144 £994, 680kg £142 £965, 640kg £144 £921.

BULLOCKS; sold to £1380 for a 500kg Lim (277). More required to meet demands.

Leading prices; Lisburn producer Lim 500kg £1380, Ballynahinch producer Chars 510kg £1330, 480kg £1300, 480kg £1290, Crossgar producer Lims 490kg £1270, 470kg £1225, 480kg £1215, Ardglass producer AAs 470kg £1130, 450kg £1000, 420kg £990, Downpatrick producer Chars 400kg £1070, 360kg £1025.

HEIFERS; sold to £1480 for a 600kg Lim (247) Lighter sorts sold to £1290 for a 480kg BB (269)

Leading Prices; Ardglass producer Lim 600kg £1480, AA 500kg £1040, Crossgar producer BB 480kg £1290, Lisburn producer Lim 460kg £1195, Newtownards producer BBs 480kg £1040, 440kg £940, 450kg £940, 400kg £920.

SUCKLED CALVES; Excellent entry of over 100 Suckled calves sold to £1560 for a 650kg Lim Bull (242) Lighter Bullock calves sold to £3.27 per kg - 300kg £980 for a Lim.

Leading Prices; Ballynahinch producer Lim Bulls 650kg £1560, 500kg £1240, Lim Bullocks 320kg £950, 310kg £945, 300kg £890, Portadown producer Lim Bullocks 460kg £1120, 400kg £1100, 390kg £1090, 370kg £1080, 390kg £1045, 360kg £1030, 330kg £1020, 330kg £985, 300kg £980, Ballynahinch producer Char Bullock 340kg £1000, Char Heifer 340kg £900, Portaferry producer AA Bullocks 320kg £865, 310kg £860, 310kg £860, 320kg £860, 300kg £840, 280kg £800, Downpatrick producer Char Heifers 320kg £840, 310kg £820.

DROPPED CALVES; Good entry of 75 Drops sold to £480 for a Lim Bull & £350 for a Lim Heifer.