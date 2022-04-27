Excellent demand for cattle at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE; 85 fats sold to £1600 for a 870kg BB Cow, £184 per 100kg. Other cows sold to £226 per 100kg - 620kg £1402 for a Lim. Fr Cows sold to yet again another record trade of £1428 for a 850kg, £168 per 100kg, with other Fr Cows from the same pen reaching £188 per 100kgs - 690kg £1298.
Leading Prices: Ballywalter producer BB Cows 870kg £184 £1600, 890kg £170 £1513, AA Cows 750kg £201 £1507, 790kg £172 £1358, 730kg £174 £1270, Comber Producer HER Bullocks 690kg £222 £1531, 650kg £218 £1417, 630kg £220 £1386, Killinchy Producer Lim Cows 760kg £190 £1444, 720kg £196 £1411, 670kg £200 £1340, SHB Cow 710kg £180 £1278, Annahilt producer Fr Cows 850kg £168 £1428, 690kg £188 £1297, 680kg £187 £1271, Ballykinlar Producer BB Bullock 650kg £218 £1417, BB Cow 620kg £226 £1401, 650kg £214 £1391, 630kg £219 £1379, 630kg £210 £1323, 630kg £210 £1323, 600kg £215 £1290, 570kg £220 £1254, 600kg £188 £1128, 540kg £208 £1123, 510kg £220 £1122, Crossgar Producer Lim Cow 710kg £195 £1384, Saintfield Producer Lim Cow 610kg £226 £1378, Lisburn Producer Lim Cow 730kg £174 £1270, Saintfield Producer Lim Bull 590kg £212 £1250, Ballynahinch Producer Sim Cows 680kg £178 £1210, Ballynahinch Producer BB Cow 670kg £180 £1206, Ballygowan Producer AA Cow 580kg £202 £1171, Castlewellan Producer Lim Cow 630kg £182 £1146, Killyleagh Producer HOL Cows 680kg £162 £1101, 620kg £156 £967, Killinchy Producer Fr Cow 650kg £162 £1053, Ballykinlar Producer Fr Cow 620kg £169 £1047, Donaghadee Producer Hol Cow 680kg £154 £1047.
BULLOCKS; 115 sold to £1640 for a 600kg Lim (275) with lighter sorts from the same pen reaching £3 a Kg - 470kg £1400 for a Lim.
Leading prices; Castlewellan producer Lims 600kg £1640, 630kg £1570, 470kg £1400, 450kg £1290, 500kg £1270, 450kg £1230, Ballygowan producer Hers 630kg £1640, 680kg £1540, 610kg £1420, 590kg £1400, Comber producer Chars 490kg £1410, 460kg £1310, 460kg £1255, Strangford producer BBs 500kg £1370, 520kg £1340, 530kg £1260, 490kg £1250, 450kg £1200, 480kg £1190, 490kg £1185, 460kg £1145, 490kg £1135, 450kg £1120, 470kg £1090, 440kg £1070, 440kg £1060, 450kg £1040, 440kg £1000, 400kg £980, 410kg £980, 420kg £980, 400kg £970, 400kg £965, 390kg £900, 400kg £900.
HEIFERS; 110 sold to £1360 for a 540kg Char (252)
Leading prices; Castlewellan producer Chars & Lims 540kg £1360, 550kg £1355, 500kg £1240, 510kg £1230, 500kg £1210, 490kg £1190, 470kg £1170, 450kg £1150, 400kg £1100, 430kg £1040, 400kg £1030, Carryduff producer Chars 500kg £1290, 530kg £1240, Strangford producer BBs 460kg £1110, 500kg £1070, 480kg £1060, 470kg £1050, 490kg £1050, 460kg £1040, Crossgar producer Hers 460kg £1090, 440kg £1040, 460kg £1020, Comber producer Lims 460kg £1060, 450kg £1040.
WEANLINGS; 140 sold to £1450 for a 550kg Lim Bullock calf (264) with other Bullock Calves selling to £1400 for a 490kg (285).
Leading prices; Downpatrick Producer Lim Bullock calves 550Kg £1450, 370kg £1050, 380kg £1050, Kircubbin Prodcuer Lim Bullock Calves 490kg £1400, 380kg £1140, 400kg £1100, 320kg £980, Ballynahinch Producer Lim Bullock Calves 440kg £1140, 430kg £1105, 410kg £1080, 430kg £1055, 410kg £1050, 390kg £980, 380kg £960, Lim Heifer Calf 390kg £960, Lim Bullock Calf 330kg £940, Lim Heifer Calves 400kg £910, 360kg £905, 380kg £900, 340kg £865, Killyleagh Producer Lim Bullock Calves 420kg £1140, 400kg £1090, 400kg £1060, 400kg £990, Lim Heifer Calves 400kg £990, 330kg £810, Dromara Producer Char Bullock Calves 400kg £1080, 400kg £1060, 400kg £1040, 390kg £1010, 390kg £950, 340kg £925, Ballynahinch Producer Lim Bullock Calves 400kg £1080, 400kg £1020, 350kg £900, 310kg £895, Downpatrick producer Char Heifer Calves 480kg £1060, 370kg £1030, Char Heifer Calves 380kg £960, 370kg £950, 360kg £950, 350kg £910, 330kg £905, 340kg £885, 350kg £885, 350kg £875, 330kg £860, 320kg £850, 310kg £850, 320kg £840, 300kg £810, 310kg £805, 300kg £800, Carryduff Producer Char Bullock Calves 330kg £920, 310kg £870, Ballynahinch Producer AA Bullock Calf 370kg £910, Lisburn producer Lim Heifer Calves 300kg £870, 290kg £860, Portaferry Producer AA Bullock Calf 310kg £860, Lim Bullock Calf 300kg £850, Clough Producer Char Heifer Calves 300kg £840, 310kg £820, 300kg £810.
DROPPED CALVES; smaller entry of Calves sold to £440 for a BB Bull & £435 for a BB Heifer.