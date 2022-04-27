Excellent demand for cattle at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE; 85 fats sold to £1600 for a 870kg BB Cow, £184 per 100kg. Other cows sold to £226 per 100kg - 620kg £1402 for a Lim. Fr Cows sold to yet again another record trade of £1428 for a 850kg, £168 per 100kg, with other Fr Cows from the same pen reaching £188 per 100kgs - 690kg £1298.