Excellent demand for cattle at Saintfield Mart, fat cattle selling to £2204
Great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to an excellent demand.
Fat cattle: 110 fats sold to £2204 for a 1060kg Aberdeen Angus bull, £208 per 100kg.
cows sold to £2046 for a 790kg Charolais, £259 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Carrowdore producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1060kg £208 £2204, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 790kg £259 £2046, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bull 700kg £280 £1960, Ballygowan producer Limousin cow 770kg £250 £1925, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 770kg £245 £1886, Newtownards producer bullocks Aberdeen Angus 760kg £248 £1885, 770kg £242 £1863, 730kg £252 £1839, Saintfield producer Simmental bulls 700kg £267 £1869, 630kg £295 £1858, Crossgar producer Simmental bullocks 660kg £272 £1795, 630kg £283 £1782, Carryduff producer Simmental cow 820kg £216 £1771, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus cows 800kg £210 £1680, 710kg £208 £1476, Comber producer Limousin cow 650kg £235 £1527, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 660kg £230 £1518, Saintfield producer Friesian cows 760kg £185 £1406, 700kg £174 £1218, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 750kg £180 £1350, 710kg £176 £1250, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 690kg £170 £1173, 700kg £165 £1155, 660kg £168 £1108 and Lisburn producer Friesian cow 680kg £170 £1156.
Bullocks: 70 bullocks sold to £1730 for a 560kg Limousin (309ppk).
Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Limousin 560kg £1730, Saintfield producer Charolais 550kg £1680, 470kg £1600, 550kg £1590, 470kg £1460, 490kg £1460, 470kg £1450, Castlewellan producer Shorthorns 570kg £1660, 480kg £1370, Ballygowan producer Charolais/Limousin 550kg £1660, 600kg £1650, 550kg £1610, 530kg £1560, 500kg £1490, 500kg £1460, Downpatrick producer Limousins 520kg £1610, 540kg £1600, 500kg £1580, 470kg £1500, 450kg £1420, Dromore producer Limousins 600kg £1600, 540kg £1550, 500kg £1540, 490kg £1530, Strangford producer Limousins 550kg £1570, 500kg £1530 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1380, 430kg £1320, 400kg £1290, 400kg £1270.
Heifers: 65 heifers sold to £1670 for a 560kg Charolais (298ppk).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousins 560kg £1670, 540kg £1480, Lisburn producer Charolais 580kg £1620, 540kg £1455, Ballygowan producer Limousins 640kg £1600, 600kg £1530, 600kg £1430, 570kg £1420, 500kg £1260, 500kg £1220, Downpatrick producer Limousins 470kg £1540, 390kg £1240, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1510, 470kg £1400, 470kg £1360, Hillsborough producer Limousins 530kg £1440, 500kg £1360, 510kg £1360, 490kg £1340, 470kg £1220, Hillsborough producer Belgian Blues 530kg £1320, 540kg £1320, 500kg £1280, 510kg £1280, 500kg £1260, Dromore producer Charolais 470kg £1280, 450kg £1140, 470kg £1100, 400kg £1070, Antrim producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1250, 400kg £1160 and Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 400kg £1120, 370kg £1110, 340kg £1040.
Suckled calves: 115 sold to a flying trade of £1450 for a 400kg Charolais bullock (363ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1450, 360kg £1340, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1390, 360kg £1330, 350kg £1310, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1380, 370kg £1330, 340kg £1260, 320kg £1140, Downpatrick producer Charolais bulls 400kg £1380, 370kg £1340, 350kg £1260, 350kg £1190 and Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1370, 380kg £1355, 350kg £1225, 340kg £1190.
Dropped calves: Sold to £555 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £385 for a Belgian Blue heifer.
Leading prices: Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus bull £555, Comber producer Limousin bulls £450, £390, £370, Limousin heifers 330, £320, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £420, £400, £330, Hillhall producer Belgian Blue heifers £385, £365, £350 twice, £335 and Belfast producer Simmental bulls £330, £320, £310, £300.