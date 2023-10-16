Excellent demand for sucklers at Saintfield Mart, top price of £1560 for a 470kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bullock
and live on Freeview channel 276
Top of £1560 for a 470kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bullock (£3.32ppk).
Lighter bullock calves sold to £1280 for a 290kg Charolais - £4.42p per kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Blonde d'Aquitaine bullocks 470kg £1560, 390kg £1250, 400kg £1240, 360kg £1150, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1430, 390kg £1380, 370kg £1270, 350kg £1230, 330kg £1190, Charolais heifers 330kg £1150, 340kg £1150, 300kg £1130, Killyleagh producer Limousin bullocks 350kg £1390, 330kg £1260, 370kg £1200, 300kg £1100, Loughinisland producer Charolais bullocks 320kg £1290, 290kg £1280, 270kg £1180, 260kg £1170, 270kg £1170, 330kg £1130, 300kg £1100, 250kg £1030, Charolais heifer 300kg £1150, Kircubbin producer Simmental bulls 400kg £1290, 340kg £1200, 330kg £1180, 330kg £1150, 330kg £1130, 340kg £1030, 310kg £1010, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 300kg £1270, 360kg £1260, 330kg £1190, 300kg £1180, Crossgar producer Limousin bullocks 370kg £1260, 330kg £1150, Comber producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1240, 350kg £1220, 350kg £1180, 380kg £1150, 330kg £1140, 370kg £1110, 300kg £1100, 300kg £1060, Simmental heifers 330kg £1240, 360kg £1160, 320kg £1060, Annacloy producer Limousin bullocks 360kg £1230, 370kg £1220, Saintfield producer Limousin bulls 380kg £1230, 340kg £1120, Limousin heifers 370kg £1090, 310kg £960, Crumlin producer Limousin bulls 350kg £1220, 330kg £1200, 330kg £1160, 300kg £1120, 330kg £1100, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 330kg £1210, 300kg £1160, 320kg £1140, Portaferry producer Charolais bullock 330kg £1210, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullock 350kg £1200, Downpatrick producer Limousins 360kg £1190, 330kg £1100, Limousin heifers 300kg £1090, 330kg £1090, 310kg £1000, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 380kg £1190, 340kg £1130, 350kg £1100, 350kg £1060, 330kg £1000.