Excellent prices for cattle at Newtownstewart

Bullock and Bull prices; M Flanagan, New Buildings 640kgs £1470, 615kgs £1330, 560kgs £1300, 635kgs £1290, 590kgs £1285; R McCre, Ballymagorry 720kgs £1455, 655kgs £1325, 625kgs £1290; J V Arthur, Douglas Bridge 625kgs £1410, 665kgs £1380, 635kgs £1370 and £1330, 620kgs £1330, 605kgs £1305, 585kgs £1255, 630kgs £1250, 570kgs £1200. W T R Crawford, Droit 575kgs £1375, 545kgs £1275, 555kgs £1270, 525kgs £1180, Richard Dunn Donemana 610kgs £1270, 595kgs £1250, 575kgs £1200, 580kgs £1150.

D A Sinclair, Strabane 535kgs £1230, 510kgs £1150, 525kgs £1075; G Thompson, Strabane 570kgs £1155, 520kgs £1075 and £1050, 495kgs £1030, 460kgs £1025, 485kgs £1020 and £1000; N Hill, Newtownstewart 505kgs £1120, 480kgs £935, Jas McLaughli, Claudy 470kgs £1025, 420kgs £950 and £880, 445kgs £900, 480kgs £880, 350kgs £820; T Davi, Strabane 425kgs £945 and £845, 410kgs £855, 435kgs £885. S Fox, Mountfield 435kgs £900; P~E Connolly, Castlederg 385kgs £900.

Heifer prices; C Hood Douglas, Bridge 705kgs £1480; N McCrea 670kgs £1325, 660kgs £1160; K Kerlin, Claudy 600kgs £1300 and £1150, 620kgs £1205 and £1200, 610kgs £1145, 560kgs £1145 £1135 and £1115. 570kgs £1050, 545kgs £1100, 580kgs £1100, 530kgs £1000; R A Moore 540kgs £1145, 455kgs £930; G Kee D Bridge 560kgs £1045, 535kgs £1015, 505kgs £990, P~E Connolly 395kgs £860

Fat Cows; D Huey, Artigarvan 875kgs £160, 755kgs £168 and £160; T N Dooher, Donemana590kgs £200,645kgs £150, 625kgs £136; C Hood 715kgs £164; Jas McLaughlin

645kgs £181, 655kgs £177, 680kgs £157, 640kgs £164; P ~E Connolly 635kgs £168, 585kgs £163 I ~W Harron 685kgs £135, J Keenan 650kgs £165, 755kgs £140; W D Millar 635kgs £126. Poorer type Cows sold from £50 up.

A good show of quality calves on offer on Monday night sold to a spectacular trade with Bullocks and Bulls topping at £1070 and up to 378 ppk while heifer calves peaked at

£880 and 320ppk.

Bullock and Bull Calves: A Fintona farmer 465kgs £1070, 495kgs £1025; M McNamee, Crockatore 470kgs £1025, 460kgs £1020, 435kgs £1010, 445kgs £930, 395kgs £870; G McFarland, Newtownstewart 425kgs £985, 395kgs £920, 345kgs £825, 310kgs £780; A Castlederg farmer 305kgs £870, 275kgs £830 and £800, 320kgs £800, 230kgs £770, 280kgs £765, 245kgs £760, 260kgs £750, 220kgs £730, 180kgs £680; J Marshall, Castlederg 290kgs £860, 285kgs £835 and £825, 255kgs £800; John Wauchob, Newtownstewart 280kgs £855, 205kgs £615; A local farmer 335kgs £850, 290kgs £820, £815 and £800, 280kgs £810 and £800, 300kgs £790, 260kgs £730. A Gortin farmer 270kgs £785; R Buchanan, Donemana 260kgs £775; J McMenamin, Castlederg 220kgs £670.

Heifer Calves: W T ~ J Adams, Omagh 275kgs £880 and £800, 285kgs £880; A Plumbridge farmer 360kgs £870, 355kgs £800, 340kgs £800, 285kgs £765; A Castlederg farmer 305kgs £820, J Marshall Killen 325kgs £820, 285kgs £800 and £770; G McFarland Newtownstewart 355kgs £815, 335kgs £810, 290kgs £805, 325kgs £780; A Local farmer 280kgs £810, 290kgs £780, 270kgs £760 and £735, 230kgs £730; R Buchanan, Donemana 295kgs £825, 265kgs £700; A Castlederg farmer 275kgs £780, 295kgs £755, 250kgs £690.

