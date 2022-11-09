This week cows and calves sold to £1320 for Hereford cow with heifer calf.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1190 for a 410kg Limousin with a 430kg Limousin to £1130 (£263) smaller ones sold to £1000 for a 370kg Limousin (£270) and 320kg Limousin to £900 (£281).

Weanling heifers sold to £960 for a 340kg Limousin (£282) with a295kg Limousin to £815 (£276).

Livestock Markets

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Enniskillen producer Hereford cow with Limousin heifer calf to £1320 and Aberdeen Angus cow with Charolais heifer calf to £1220. Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf to £1300 and Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £1180.

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 410kg Limousin to £1190 (£290) 370kg Limousin to £1000 (£270) 320kg Limousin to £900 (£281) 360kg Limousin to £870, 370kg Limousin to £860, and 360kg Limousin to £790. Derrylin producer 430kg Limousin to £1130 (£263) Lisnaskea producer 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 and 420kg Shorthorn to £845. Magheraveely producer 360kg Charolais to £880. Derrylin producer 395kg Charolais to £790. Newtownbutler producer 395kg Limousin to £760. Rosslea producer 300kg Limousin to £620.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 340kg Limousin to £960 (£282) 310kg Limousin to £830 (£267) and 295kg Limousin to £815 (£276) Enniskillen producer 395kg Limousin to £910. Derrylin producer 380kg Limousin to £900. Derrylin producer 440kg Hereford to £800, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £540 and 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £410 Magheraveely producer 250kg Limousin to £760. Rosslea producer 205kg Limousin to £505. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £480.