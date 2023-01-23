Excellent prices for dairy cows and heifers at Clogher, calved heifer sells for £2600

In the fatstock ring 220 lots sold easily to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2295 for a 900kg Charolais to £255 per 100kg and selling to a top of £266 per 100kg for a 770kg Limousin to £2048.20.

Cow heifers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 770kg Limousin to £2125.20 this was followed by a 680kg Limousin to £270 per 100kg at £1836.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1186.80 for a 690kg to £172 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2408.70 and £2181.60.

Fat steers sold to £266 for a 720kg Limousin (£1915.20) Friesians sold to £228 per 100kg and £1568 per head.

Fat heifers sold £274 per 100kg for a 660kg Belgian Blue to £1808.40.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2180 for a 740kg Limousin (£294) and selling to £314 per 100kg for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £2140.

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) and selling to £305 per kilo for a 520kg Limousin to £1590.

Med weights sold to £1540 for a 480kg Charolais (£321).

Smaller sorts sold to £850 for a 350kg Montbeliarde.

Heavy heifers sold to £1880 for a 705kg Charolais (£266) and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 620kg Limousin to £1740.

Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 560kg Charolais (£294).

Med weights sold to £1450 for a 500kg Charolais (£290).

Smaller sorts sold to £1050 for a 380kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1520 for a 580kg Limousin (£262) with a 395kg Charolais to £1300 (£329) and a 380kg Limousin to £1240 (£326).

Weanling heifers sold to £1420 for a 405kg Charolais (£350) with a 270kg Blonde d'Aquitaine selling to £900 (£333).

Dairy cows sold to £2600.

Suckler cows sold to £1300.

Young bull calves sold to £605 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £580 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £890 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £700 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Armagh producer 770kg Limousin to £276 (£2125.20) Fintona producer 680kg Limousin to £270 (£1836) and 660kg Limousin to £268 (£1768.80) Clogher producer 770kg Limousin to £266 (£2048.20) 830kg Charolais to £260 (£2158) Kesh producer 620kg Limousin to £260 (£1612) Clogher producer 670kg Simmental to £258 (£1728.60) Dungannon producer 900kg Charolais to £255 (£2295) Fintona producer 740kg Limousin to £252 (£1864.80) Lisburn producer 660kg Limousin to £251 (£1656.60) Fivemiletown producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £251(£1631.50) Augher producer 510kg Charolais to £250 (£1275) Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £249 (£1593.60) Dungannon producer 720kg Simmental to £248 (£1785.60) Clogher producer 840kg Limousin to £248 (£2083.20) Augher producer 730kg Limousin to £246 (£1795.80) Fivemiletown producer 580kg Limousin to £246 (£1426.80) and Moira producer 810kg Charolais to £245 (£1984.50).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £210 to £242 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred lots sold from £180 to £206 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 to £172 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £125 to £150 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £104 to £120 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Swatragh producer 1110kg Limousin to £217 (£2408.70) Enniskillen producer 1080kg Limousin to £202 (£2181.60) and Ballygawley producer 950kg Charolais to £150 (£1805) Lisbellaw producer 780kg Hereford to £170 (£1326).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £266 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £245 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £244 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £240 per 100kg. Hereford steers to £234 per 100kg. Holstein steers sold to £228 per 100kg and selling to £1568 per head for a 700kg Holstein. to £224 with others selling from £172 to £220 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Belgian Blue heifers sold to £274 per 100kg to £1808.40). Charolais heifers sold to £266 per 100kg to (£1596). Limousin heifers sold to £264 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £238 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Irish Moilie heifers sold to £215 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £178 per 100kg with others from £156 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

Fierce competition in this section produced a very firm demand with Heavy steers selling to £2180 for a 740kg Limousin (£294) and selling to top of £314 per 100kg for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £2140 and a 695kg Limousin to £2160 (£310).

Other quality lots sold from £270 to £309 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) and selling to £305 per 100kg for a 520kg Limousin to £1590.

Leading prices: J T Lynch Lisnaskea 740kg Limousin to £2180 (£294) 745kg Limousin to £2080 (£279) 730kg Limousin to £2040 (£279) and 695kg Limousin to £1980 (£285) Co. Armagh producer 695kg Limousin to £2160 (£310) 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £2140 (£314) 685kg Aberdeen Angus to £2120 (£309) 645kg Aberdeen Angus to £1970 (£305) and 630kg Belgian Blue to £1940 (£308) J Connolly Newtownbutler 705kg Charolais to £2010 (£285) 730kg Charolais to £2000 (£274) and 700kg Charolais to £1960 (£280) W J Robinson Clogher 740kg Limousin to £1990 (£269) 670kg Limousin to £1970 (£294) 725kg Charolais to £1960 (£270) and 700kg Charolais to £1960 (£280) Dungannon producer 695kg Limousin to £1990 (£285) and 660kg Limousin to £1940 (£294) S Conlon Dungannon 695kg Charolais to £1940 (£279) William Reynolds Aghalane 660kg Limousin to £1940 (£287) Forward lots sold to £1640 for a 580kg Limousin (£282) and a 560kg Limousin to £1540 (£275) for M / S A and M Daly Dungannon. P D Corrigan Clogher 520kg Limousin to £1590 (£305) Fermanagh producer 570kg Charolais to £1620 (£284) 570kg Charolais to £1580 (£277) 540kg Charolais to £1570 (£290) 550kg Charolais to £1540 (£280) 550kg Charolais to £1480 (£269) and 520kg Charolais to £1460 (£280) and S Kelly Loughgall 510kg Charolais to £1530 (£300).

Med weight stores 395kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with good quality lots selling to £1540 for a 480kg Charolais. (£321) with a 485kg Charolais selling to £1470 (£303) other quality lots sold from £240 to £296 per 100kg.

Sample prices: W Reynolds Aghalane 480kg Charolais to £1540 (£321) S Owens Kinawley 485kg Charolais to £1470 (£303) F McStay Lurgan 480kg Limousin to £1390 (£289) 490kg Charolais to J Mc£1150 (£244) (£238) S Kelly Loughgall 455kg Limousin to £1350 (£296) 475kg Charolais to £1330 (£280) and 455kg Charolais to £1300 (£285) E McBride Ballygawley 495kg Charolais to £1320 (£266) J B Johnston Armagh 500kg Belgian Blue to £1290 (£258) 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1220 (£246) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£248) and 480kg Belgian Blue to £1160 (£241) N and H Johnston Newtownbutler 460kg Hereford to £1210 (£263) D Jordan Newtownbutler 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£241) M/S N and R Lowry Fivemiletown 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£247) and J McCaffery Lisnaskea 395kg Charolais to £1150 (£291).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

T McLean Donaghmore 350kg Montbeliarde to £850, 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 315kg Montbeliarde to £760, 350kg Montbeliarde to £760, 330kg Montbeliarde to £750, 320kg Montbeliarde to £750, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £740, 345kg Montbeliarde to £730, 325kg Montbeliarde to £680, 335kg Montbeliarde to £660 and 295kg Montbeliarde to £550. J McCaffery Lisnaskea 345kg Charolais to £820. N and H Johnston Newtownbutler 305kg Hereford to £730.

Store heifers

A very keen demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1880 for a 705kg Charolais (£266) and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 620kg Charolais to £1740 with most other quality lots selling from £238 to £278 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 585kg Charolais (£283) with a 560kg Charolais to £1650 (£294).

Leading prices: R J Crawford Augher 705kg Charolais to £1880 (£266) 680kg Charolais to £1830 (£269) 640kg Charolais to £1720 twice (£268) 710kg Charolais to £1690 (£238) and 615kg Chars. to £1660 twice (£270) Fermanagh producer 660kg Charolais to £1780 (£269) 645kg Charolais to £1700 (£263) 650kg Charolais to £1700 (£261) 650kg Charolais to £1690 (£260) 625kg Charolais to £1680 (£269) and 615kg Charolais to £1660 (£270) J McKenzie Cookstown 620kg Charolais to £1740 (£280) M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 610kg Limousin to £1700 (£278) D Keys Fivemiletown 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £1700 (£233) 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £1670 (£247) 645kg Aberdeen Angus to £1670 (£259) and 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£246) Forward lots M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 585kg Charolais to £1660 (£283) 560kg Charolais to £1530 (£273) and 510kg Charolais to £1410 (£276) D R Morrow Newtownbutler 560kg Charolais to £1650 (£294) and J Crawford Augher 560kg Limousin to £1550 (£276) 570kg Simmental to £1500 (£263) and 570kg Limousin to £1440 (£252).

Med weight stores 400kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1450 for a 500kg Charolais (£290) with other quality lots selling from £254 to £286 per 100kg.

Sample prices

M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletowm 500kg Charolais to £1450 (£290) and 495kg Charolais to £1400 (£282) Dungannon producer 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277) 465kg Charolais to £1300 (£279) 435kg Charolais to £1200 (£276) and 445kg Charolais to £1200 (£269) J McGarvey Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1290 (£258) 475kg Charolais to £1260 (£265) and 450kg Charolais to £1200 (£266) M McCaffery Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1290 (£274) 460kg Charolais to £1230 (£267) 430kg Charolais to £1200 (£279) 460kg Simmental to £1200 (£261) 405kg Charolais to £1160 (£286) and 405kg Charolais to £1130 (£279) P Shevlin Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1260 (£262) Newtownbutler producer 485kg Charolais to £1260 (£259) D T Mairs Lisburn 475kg Simmental to £1220 (£257) and J Leitch Castlederg 435kg Charolais to £1210 (£278).

Smaller sorts 390kg and under

M McCaffery Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £1050 (£276) S Gormley Augher 385kg Simmental to £860 390kg Simmental to £830 and 390kg Simmental to £820. F Conlan Augher 375kg Limousin to £840, 335kg Limousin to £800, 380kg Limousin to £800 and 325kg Limousin to £670. M Toner Magherafelt 340kg Belted Galloway to £680 and 355kg Hereford to £600.

Weanlings

A very firm demand in this section with male weanlings selling to £1520 for a 580kg Limousin (£262) and selling to a high of £329 per 100kg for a 395kg Charolais to £1300 and a 380kg Limousin to £1240 (£326) with other quality lots selling from £270 to £318 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £350 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1420 with smaller ones selling to £333 per 100kg for a 270kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £900 other quality lots sold from £251 to £316 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Steers and bulls - P Slane Carrickmore 580kg Limousin to £1520 (£262) and 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£294) J Beggan Rosslea 455kg Charolais to £1430 (£314) 465kg Charolais to £1400 (£301) 430kg Charolais to £1300 (£302) 395kg Charolais to £1300 (£329) and 420kg Charolais to £1260 (£300) G Daly Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1420 (£305) and 400kg Limousin to £1170 (£292) Paul Slane Carrickmore 480kg Charolais to £1310 (£273) J McCarroll Seskinore 415kg Limousin to £1290 (£311) 380kg Limousin to £1240 (£326) and 415kg Limousin to £1210 (£291) O Donegan Newtownbutler 460kg Limousin to £1240 (£269) C Breen Kinawley 385kg Limousin to £1230 (£319) O P Cullen Belcoo 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) S Molloy Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £1270 (£278) M Reynolds Armagh 415kg Limousin to £1170 (£282) and P McConnell Clogher 365kg Limousin to £1160 (£318).

Weanling heifers

P J Monaghan Omagh 405kg Charolais to £1420 (£350) 360kg Limousin to £1090 (£302) 355kg Charolais to £1070 (£301) and 335kg Charolais to £990 (£295) A Adams Omagh 390kg Charolais to £1160 (£297) 355kg Charolais to £1070 (£301) 385kg Charolais to £1050 (£272) and 390kg Charolais to £990 (£272) S Cullinan Fintona 370kg Limousin to £1140 (£308) J McCarroll Seskinore 405kg Limousin to £1140 (£279) 380kg Limousin to £1080 (£284) R Ebbitt Newtownbutler 425kg Limousin to £1050 (£247) E McDermot Augher 355kg Limousin to £980 (£276) and 370kg Limousin to £930 (£251) G Aiken Kesh 340kg Limousin to £940 (£279) Kesh producer 300kg Limousin to £940 (£313) G Donnelly Seskinore 270kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £900 (£333) 325kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £870 (£267) and 275kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £870 (£316) and N Cosgrove Rosslea 345kg Charolais to £890 (£258).

Dairy cows and heifers

A smaller entry this week due to severe weather conditions however a Dungannon producer sold a calved heifer to £2600. Ballygawley producer £1810 for calved heifer and £1670 for calved second calver. Lurgan producer £1720 and Maguiresbridge producer £1530 for calved heifer and £1380 for springing heifer.

Suckler cows and calves

Clogher producer sold a Shorthorn cow with bull calf to £1300 and two incalf cows to £1240 and £1100.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A smaller entry sold to a brisk demand with young bull calves (under two months) selling to £605 for a Limousin to H McFarland Trillick. K Moore Augher £540 for Limousin; P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £450 for Charolais; A A Veitch Kinawley £305 and £300 for Belgian Blue; P McCorry Derrylin £305 for Aberdeen Angus; D McClean Fivemiletown £285 for Aberdeen Angus and T Elliott Newtownbutler £265 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

H McFarland Trillick £580 for Limousin; M/S E and A Thompson Tempo £410 for Shortorn and £345 for Belgian Blue; T Acheson Enniskillen £400 for Limousin; B Dunne Ballinamallard £260 and £215 for Belgian Blue; A A Veitch Kinawley £240 for Aberdeen Angus and D Foy Fivemiletown £200 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

J and P Trueman Ballygawley £890 for Charolais £790 for Belgian Blue and £740 for Limousin; W R Adams Fivemiletown £860, £840 and £820 for Charolais; B McCaffery Lisnaskea £800 for Limousin; Dungannon producer £655 for Belgian Blue; K Moore Augher £570 for Limousin and D Eagleson Aughnacloy £520 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

