Excellent prices for sheep at Raphoe Mart, improved trade throughout
Hoggets sold at:
€70 to €100 for 26-32kgs.
€100 to €130 for 32-38kgs.
€130 to €150 for 38-45kgs.
€150 to €167 for 46-57kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €60/head to a high of €225/head.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €150/team to €220/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €340/team.
Springing ewes sold from €150/head to €194/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 19th February 2024.
Cattle sale, Thursday 8th February 2024: There was another great entry of cattle for this week's sale with continued demand for stock both around the ring and online.
Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2350/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 15th February 2024.
Sales are also available online via MartBids.