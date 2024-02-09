News you can trust since 1963
Excellent prices for sheep at Raphoe Mart, improved trade throughout

Sheep sale, Monday 5th February 2024: There was a larger entry for this week’s sheep sale with an improved trade around the ring.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:40 GMT
Hoggets sold at:

€70 to €100 for 26-32kgs.

€100 to €130 for 32-38kgs.

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
€130 to €150 for 38-45kgs.

€150 to €167 for 46-57kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to a high of €225/head.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150/team to €220/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €340/team.

Springing ewes sold from €150/head to €194/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 19th February 2024.

Cattle sale, Thursday 8th February 2024: There was another great entry of cattle for this week's sale with continued demand for stock both around the ring and online.

Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2350/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 15th February 2024.

Sales are also available online via MartBids.

