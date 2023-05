Excellent prices in suckler ring Markethill, top price of £2500 paid for heifer and bull calf

Heifers

120 heifers included several pens of good quality forward heifers which sold from £260 to £314 for 508k at £1595 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

A Benburb producer sold 516k at £1605 £311 with a Ballynahinch farmer receiving £304 for 514k at £1565. This producer sold 11 heifers to average £299.40 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £250 to £347 for 474k at £1645 from a Benburb producer.

The same owner received £325 for 490k at £1605. A Forkhill producer received £306 for 476k at £1455.

Forward heifers

Ballynahinch farmer 508k £1595 £314.00; Benburb farmer 516k £1605 £311.00; Ballynahinch farmer 514k £1565 £304.00; Ballynahinch farmer 534k £1625 £304.00; Ballynahinch farmer 560k £1685 £301.00; Ballynahinch farmer 578k £1735 £300.00; Ballynahinch farmer 544k £1625 £298.00; Ballynahinch farmer 568k £1695 £298.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 626k £1855 £296.

Middleweight heifers

Benburb farmer 474k £1645 £347.00; Benburb farmer 494k £1605 £325.00; Forkhill farmer 476k £1455 £306.00; Moy farmer 424k £1295 £305.00; Moy farmer 408k £1195 £293.00; Lisburn farmer 360k £1035 £288.00; Lisburn farmer 382k £1095 £287.00; Cullyhanna farmer 384k £1095 £285.00; Dungannon farmer 492k £1395 £284.00 and Benburb farmer 434k £1225 £282.

Bullocks

90 bullocks included several pens of strong beef bullocks which sold to a top of £302 for 650k at £1975 from a Dungannon producer.

The same owner received £300 for 648k at £1945 and £291 for 710k at £2085.

Top price of £2125 was paid to a Dromara farmer for 740k £286. All good quality beef bullocks sold from £270 to £291 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold from £250 to £310 for 620k at £1925 from a Warrenpoint farmer followed by £301 for 514k at £1545 from a Warrenpoint producer.

Middleweight bullocks sold to a top of £315 for 418k at £1315 from a Portadown producer.

The same owner received £286 for 460k at £1325. Main demand from £240 to £275 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Dungannon farmer 654k £1975 £302.00; Dungannon farmer 648k £1945 £300.00; Dungannon farmer 716k £2085 £291.00; Warrenpoint farmer 644k £1875 £291.00; Dromara farmer 744k £2125 £286.00; Dromara farmer 746k £2125 £286.00; Armagh farmer 650k £1835 £282.00; Dungannon farmer 708k £1995 £282.00 and Dromore farmer 680k £1885 £277.

Forward bullocks

Warrenpoint farmer 622k £1925 £310.00; Warrenpoint farmer 514k £1545 £301.00; Warrenpoint farmer 572k £1695 £296.00; Warrenpoint farmer 608k £1795 £295.00; Rostrevor farmer 578k £1665 £288.00; Armagh farmer 576k £1645 £286.00; Warrenpoint farmer 620k £1735 £280.00 and Armagh farmer 626k £1735 £277.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 418k £1315 £315.00; Portadown farmer 464k £1325 £286.00; Sixmilecross farmer 418k £1175 £281.00; Cullyhanna farmer 402k £1105 £275.00; Warrenpoint farmer 456k £1235 £271.00; Sixmilecross farmer 496k £1335 £269.00; Warrenpoint farmer 404k £1045 £259.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 408k £1055 £259.

Weanlings

100 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality male weanlings to £353 for 280k at £990 from an Armagh producer followed by £309 for 430k at £1340 from a Mullaghbawn producer.

An Aghagallon producer received £308 for 406k at £1250.

Top price male weanling £1590 for 520k at £305 from a Richhill farmer followed by £1530 for 510k at £300 from a Richhill producer.

Main demand for good quality male weanlings from £250 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold to a top of £392 for 306k at £1200 from a Hilltown farmer followed by £364 for 250k at £910 from a Hilltown producer.

An Armagh producer received £342 for 256k at £875.

All good quality heifers sold from £270 to £335 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings

Armagh farmer 280k £990 £353.00; Mullaghabawn farmer 434k £1340 £309.00; Aghagallon farmer 406k £1250 £308.00; Richhill farmer 522k £1590 £305.00; Richhill farmer 510k £1530 £300.00; Armagh farmer 378k £1150 £304.00; Newry farmer 348k £1040 £298.00 and Richhill farmer 402k £1130 £281.

Heifer weanlings

Hilltown farmer 306k £1200 £392.00; Hilltown farmer 250k £910 £364.00; Armagh farmer 256k £875 £342.00; Hilltown farmer 284k £950 £335.00; Hilltown farmer 286k £940 £329.0; Hilltown farmer 372k £1110 £298.00; Portadown farmer 504k £1480 £294.00; Hilltown farmer 318k £920 £289.00; Dungannon farmer 354k £1020 £288.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 262k £740 £282.

In the suckler ring top price of £2500 was paid for an Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf from a Maghera producer.

The same owner received £2260 and £2210 for good quality outfits.

A Crossmaglen farmer sold Belgian Blue heifer and heifer calf at £2180 and a Simmental cow and heifer calf at £1540.

A Kilkeel farmer received £1670, £1620 and £1480 for good quality outfits.