Excellent show of cattle at Armoy Mart, steers to a top price of £2,620
Steers sold to a top price of £2,620 for a 740kgs Shorthorn steer.
Heifers sold to £2,020 for a 530kgs Limousin.
Fat cows sold to £1,920.
Leading prices
Steers
David McAlister, Armoy, Shorthorn, 740kgs £2,620, 600kgs £2,280. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Charolais, 630kgs £2,260, 600kgs £2,070, 560kgs £1,850. William Harpur, Portrush, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,980, 540kgs £1,820, 550kgs £1,860. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,720, 490kgs £1,760, 520kgs £1,800, 500kgs £1,740. John McConaghy, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 350kgs £1,310, 400kgs £1,400, 340kgs £1,210, 300kgs £1,100, 330kgs £1,200. William Fleming, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £1,670, 440kgs £1,430, 430kgs £1,490. P Brown, Ballycastle, Charolais, 520kgs £1,800, 590kgs £1,960, 530kgs £1,770. Carrickfergus farmer, Charolais, 380kgs £1,540, 430kgs £1,650, 400kgs £1,550, 400kgs £1,570, 340kgs £1,360, 365kgs £1,440. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Simmental, 490kgs £1,720. Alan White, Mosside, Hereford, 350kgs £1,260. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 440kgs £1,470, 450kgs £1440. J Watt, Loughguile, Holstein, 400kgs £1,190, 430kgs £1,180, 400kgs £1,130. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesian, 380kgs, 4, £1,170, 460kgs £1,390. Paul McKillop, Cairncastle, Limousin, 500kgs £1,880. Jas Mooney, Rasharkin, Friesian, 430kgs £1,180, 360kgs £1,020.
Heifers
Colm McFall, Ballycastle, Limousin, 530kgs £2,020, 590kgs £2,020. Jas Park, Ballymena, Limousin, 500kgs £2,000. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Limousin, 580kgs £1,900. Robert Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,840, 520kgs £1,800, 500kgs £1,800, 510kgs £1,800, 530kgs £1,860, 540kgs £1,910. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs £1,600. D McAlister, Cushendall, Charolais, 300kgs £1,230, 370kgs £1,260, 310kgs £1,160, 290kgs £1,160, 230kgs £1,050. Carrickfergus farmer, Charolais, 450kgs £1,760, 400kgs £1,550, 405kgs £1,570, 400kgs £1,520. A Devlin, Ballycastle, Limousin, 400kgs £1,580, 530kgs £1,870. Jas Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £1,680, 450kgs £1,570, 470kgs £1,600. Representatives of Mr A Parkhill, Ballymoney, Charolais, 310kgs £1,050, 300kgs £970.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
