Excellent show of lambs at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son)

Continuing demand for fat ewes and quality stock, with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

Fat ewes sold to £165.00, fat lambs £5.50 per kilo.

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality ewe lambs to £114 £113.5 and £111, £110.5, £109, £108.5.

Fat Lambs: 31kgs at £117, 29.3kgs at £116, 28.3kgs at £115, 25.5kgs at£113,26.9kgs at £112.5, 26.7kgs at £111.5, 27kgs £111, 25.5 at £108, 25.4kgs £108, 24kgs at £107, 24.6gs at £106.5, 25.2kg at £105, 24.5kgs at £104, 25.3kgs at£104 25kgs at £103,

Fat Ewes top prices £165, £160, £159, £158, £157.5, £155, £152, £150 £145, £140.

An outstanding show quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O Kane & Son) with prime cattle meeting top prices.

Steers to £2.71, £2.56 per Kilo Fat Cows to £1.76 £1.74 per Kilo.

Beef Bullocks and Heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat Cows: LIM 800kgs £1.76 LIM 620kgs £1.74 LIM 690kgs £1.73, SAL 490kgs £1.73, CH 720KGS £1.72, CH 810kgs £1.72, LIM 630kgs £1.71,CH 700kgs £1.69 LIM 700kgs £1.68, HER 530kgs £1.53 LIM 530KGS £1.51, LIM 510KGS £1.44,

Beef Bullocks: BB 757KGS £1460, CH 528KGS £1430, BB 724KGS £1380, LIM 952KGS £1370, CH 601KGS £1350, CH 611KGS £1330, CH 760KGS £1310, CH 660KGS £1280 AA 650kgs £1260, LIM 534kgs £1250, LIM 639kgs £1250, LIM 603KGS £1240, CH 585KG £1220, AA 710kgs £1210, HER 547Kgs £1190, LIM 512KGS £1180, CH 542KGS £1170,LIM 585kgs £1165, LIM 528kgs £1150, LIM 538kgs £1150, CH 526kgs £1140, CH 530kgs £1130, LIM 501kgs £1110, CH 521KGS £1100

Stores Bullocks: LIM 457KGS £1170, CH 433KGS £1070, CH 416KGS £1070, LIM 490kgs £1070,LIM 432kgs £1060, LIM 488kgs £1050, CH 423Kgs £1030, CH 428kgs £1030, LCH 414KGS £1030, LIM 458kgs £990, CH 405kgs £980, LIM 374kgs £940, CH 329kgs £930, LIM 328KG £900.

Beef Heifers: LIM 625kgs £1530, CH 538kgs £1510, LIM 567kgs £1495, CH 575kgs £1455, CH 576gs £1200, CH 539Kgs £1190, CH 5802kgs £1170, LIM 575kgs £1160, CH 570kgs £1145, CH 501KGS £1140, LIM 519KGS £1130, LIM 520KGS £1110