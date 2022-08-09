Excellent summer sales at Ballymena Livestock Market July machinery sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,100 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 68%.
Demand was high with vehicles selling to £11,800 for a Massey Ferguson 398 1990 tractor, outside items selling to £5,900 for a Claas 2900 30ft rake 2013 and inside items selling to £680 for a cow tail pump.
The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 26th August with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 15th August with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 27th August.
Leading prices as follows: Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £11,800 for a Massey Ferguson 398 1990 tractor, £10,100 for a Volvo 2.5 Excavator 2006, £8,000 for a Matbro TR 200 1996, £7,000 for a Peljob 30.4 digger 1995, £7,000 for a Case International 895 and Loader 1991, £5,900 for a Claas 2900 30ft rake 2013, £5,500 for a 2017 12x6 Ifor Williams sheep trailer, £5,250 for a 12x6 Ifor Williams livestock trailer, £5,300 for a Bateman squeeze crush with weigh scales and headscoop, £5,100 for a 20ft tractor cattle sheep trailer tandem axle, 4,500 for a 14ft Ifor Williams livestock trailer, £4,300 for a Polaris Utility Vehicle, £3,800 for a Crooks cattle trailer 10x5 tandem axle, £3,600 for a Suzuki King quad 750 2017 and £3,500 for a Abbey VF95 9.5cube diet feeder.
Inside machinery: £680 for a Cow Tail pump, £430 for a Honda wacker plate, £310 for an An Vale, £270 for a Blacksmith 6kw wood burner, £260 for a Sealy bandsaw, £260 for a Tool master cement mixer electric, £260 for a STIHL TS400 Concrete Saw (Starts, Runs, Cuts, New Chain), £240 for a STIHL FS550 Professional Strimmer, £210 for a new Rufont bushcutter, £210 for an Agri fab sprayer, £190 for a Husqvarna Power Saw with blade (Starts, Runs,Cuts), £170 for a Metabo Drill, bit holder, grinder and power hacksaw with battery and charger, £160 for a Portotencia Power Washer, £160 for a 4 wheel trolley, £160 for a Hayter Harrier 56 340c petrol lawn mower and £150 for a Rally lawnmower.