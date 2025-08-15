Another excellent trade across all rings at Enniskillen Mart.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullocks sold to £3000 for a 770kg Charolais at £390ppk.

Light weights to 541ppk for a 440kg Charolais at £2220.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Bellanaleck producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1940, 425kg Aberdeen Angus at £1980, 395kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870, 390kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470, 355kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700; Seskinore producer 600kg Charolais at £2510, 570kg Charolais at £2370, 485 Limousin at £2160, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £2270, 495kg Aberdeen Angus at £2150; Lisbellaw producer 585kg Belgian Blue at £2300, 565kg Belgian Blue at £2200, 665kg Belgian Blue at £2430, 525kg Saler at £1950, 490kg Saler at £1870; Kinawley producer 530kg Limousin at £2080, 540kg Simmental at £2000, 485kg Shorthorn at £1920; Belleek producer 810kg Charolais at £3000, 715kg Charolais at £2780, 710kg Charolais at £2690, 770kg Charolais at £3000; Leggs producer 615kg Charolais at £2650, 565kg Charolais at £2400, 635kg Charolais at £2530, 615kg Charolais at £2600; Coa producer 450kg Charolais at £2360, 410kg Charolais at £2220, 410kg Charolais at £2160, 420kg Charolais at £2230, 320kg Charolais at £1700; Springfield producer 475kg Simmental at £2100, 375kg Simmental at £1860, 410kg Limousin at £1840, 420kg Limousin at £1910; Drumcose producer 555kg Aberdeen Angus at £2040, 475kg Aberdeen Angus at £1960; Derrygonnelly producer 665kg Aberdeen Angus at £2320, 535kg Aberdeen Angus at £1950, 560kg Limousin at £2040, 535kg Limousin at £2060, 455kg Limousin at £2210; Kesh producer 420kg Charolais at £2030, 345kg Charolais at £1840, 380kg Charolais at £2030, 435kg Charolais at £1920 and Rosslea 635kg Charolais (bull) at £2180.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1200 to £2020 paid for a 395kg Charolais steer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White heifers ranged from £1000 to £2070 for a 410kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 395kg Charolais steer at £2020, 390kg Charolais steer at £1950, 375kg Limousin steer at £1930, 330kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 245kg Limousin bull at £1200; Belcoo producer 290kg Charolais steer at £1770, 360kg Charolais steer at £1870, 245kg Charolais steer at £1690, 280kg Charolais steer at £1810, 315kg Charolais steer at £1890; Fintona producer 265kg Limousin heifer at £1790, 295kg Limousin heifer at £1630, 290kg Limousin heifer at £1580, 250kg Limousin heifer at £1500, 235kg Limousin heifer at £1620; Garrison producer 220kg Charolais heifer at £1340, 180kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 185kg Charolais heifer at £1350, 205kg Charolais heifer at £1290; Irvinestown producer 400kg Charolais heifer at £1710, 330kg Limousin steer at £1820, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1720, 401kg Charolais heifer at £1770; Letterbreen producer 420kg Charolais bull at £2160, 445kg Charolais steer at £2150, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1620; Lisbellaw producer 375kg Charolais steer at £1940, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1800; Lisnaskea producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £1690, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1620, 320kg Charolais heifer at £1690, 300kg Charolais heifer at £1660, 380kg Charolais steer at £2050, 390kg Charolais steer at £2040, 260kg Charolais steer at £1570; Drumquin producer 270kg Charolais heifer at £1570, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1690, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 320kg Charolais steer at £1790, 370kg Charolais steer at £1970; Enniskillen producer 320kg Charolais steer at £1760, 320kg Limousin heifer at £1670, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 350kg Charolais steer at £1880 and Florencecourt producer 240kg Charolais steer at £1700, 305kg Charolais steer at £1670, 270kg Limousin heifer at £1540, 320kg Charolais steer at £1890.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold to £2830 twice, for a 635kg Charolais and a 635kg Limousin at £448pp/kg.

Light weights to 498ppkg for a 415kg Charolais at £2070.

Fintona producer 485kg Charolais at £1800, 455kg Simmental at £2020; Florencecourt producer 435kg Limousin at £1720; Tempo producer 505kg Charolais at £2100, 525kg Charolais at £2050, 575kg Charolais at £2300; Magheraveely producer 390kg Belgian Blue at £1640, 325kg Belgian Blue at £1330, 555kg Belgian Blue at £1430, 340kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270, 365kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 460kg Hereford at £1670, 435kg Hereford at £1640, 490kg Hereford at £1990, 600kg Charolais at £2370; Newtownbutler producer 505kg Charolais at £1970, 455kg Charolais at £1980, 400kg Charolais at £1670, 440kg Charolais at £1950, 590kg Charolais at £2400; Lisbellaw producer 525kg Friesian at £1830; Enniskillen producer 415g Charolais at £2070, 480g Charolais at £1920, 445g Charolais at £1910, 435g Charolais at £1950, 490g Charolais at £2160, 475g Charolais at £2030; Fivemiletown producer 575kg Simmental at £2200, 575kg Limousin at £2210, 555kg Limousin at £2200, 555kg Limousin at £2210; Derrylester producer 455kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1900, 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1840, 440kg Limousin at £1790; Lisbellaw producer 580kg Limousin at £1990, 530kg Limousin at £1840, 540kg Limousin at £1820; Lisnaskea producer 635kg Charolais at £2830, 635kg Limousin at £2830, 585kg Charolais at £2670, 580kg Limousin at £2620; Derrylin producer 430kg Shorthorn beef at £2000, 395kg Shorthorn beef at £1780, 415kg Shorthorn beef at £1470 and Kesh producer 425 Charolais at £1700.

Sucklers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suckler cows sold to £4200 paid for a Limousin cow with Hereford Limousin bull calf.

2022 born Limousin cow with June born Limousin bull calf at £4100; 2023 born Limousin heifer with May born Limousin bull calf at £3960; 2017 born Aberdeen Angus cow with march born Charolais bull calf at £3700; 2021 born Charolais cow with May born Charolais bull calf at £3680; 2023 born Aberdeen Angus heifer with march born Simmental heifer calf at £3200; 2020 born Hereford cow with July born Charolais bull at £3750; 2021 born Charolais cow due September to Limousin bull at £2380 and 2018 born Limousin cow due September to Limousin bull at £2250.

Fat cows

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 790kg at £3220 408ppk; Enniskillen producer Charolais 935kg at £3200 342ppk; Belcoo producer 710kg Charolais at £2760 388ppk; Bellanaleck producer 605kg Limousin at £2400 397ppk and Enniskillen producer Charolais 945kg at £3580 379ppk.

Drop calves

Under one month - Limousin bull at £870, Limousin bull at £780, Simmental bull at £870, Belgian Blue bull at £650, Aberdeen Angus bull at £590, Aberdeen Angus bull at £515, Friesian bull at £340, Charolais heifer at £530, Charolais heifer at £450, Hereford heifer at £530, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £345 and Belgian Blue heifer at £535, Limousin heifer at £560.

Older calves

Fleckvieh bull born April at £940, Belgian Blue bull born January at £910, Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £850 and Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £800.