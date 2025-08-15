Excellent trade across all rings at Enniskillen Mart
Bullocks sold to £3000 for a 770kg Charolais at £390ppk.
Light weights to 541ppk for a 440kg Charolais at £2220.
Bullocks
Bellanaleck producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1940, 425kg Aberdeen Angus at £1980, 395kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870, 390kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470, 355kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700; Seskinore producer 600kg Charolais at £2510, 570kg Charolais at £2370, 485 Limousin at £2160, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £2270, 495kg Aberdeen Angus at £2150; Lisbellaw producer 585kg Belgian Blue at £2300, 565kg Belgian Blue at £2200, 665kg Belgian Blue at £2430, 525kg Saler at £1950, 490kg Saler at £1870; Kinawley producer 530kg Limousin at £2080, 540kg Simmental at £2000, 485kg Shorthorn at £1920; Belleek producer 810kg Charolais at £3000, 715kg Charolais at £2780, 710kg Charolais at £2690, 770kg Charolais at £3000; Leggs producer 615kg Charolais at £2650, 565kg Charolais at £2400, 635kg Charolais at £2530, 615kg Charolais at £2600; Coa producer 450kg Charolais at £2360, 410kg Charolais at £2220, 410kg Charolais at £2160, 420kg Charolais at £2230, 320kg Charolais at £1700; Springfield producer 475kg Simmental at £2100, 375kg Simmental at £1860, 410kg Limousin at £1840, 420kg Limousin at £1910; Drumcose producer 555kg Aberdeen Angus at £2040, 475kg Aberdeen Angus at £1960; Derrygonnelly producer 665kg Aberdeen Angus at £2320, 535kg Aberdeen Angus at £1950, 560kg Limousin at £2040, 535kg Limousin at £2060, 455kg Limousin at £2210; Kesh producer 420kg Charolais at £2030, 345kg Charolais at £1840, 380kg Charolais at £2030, 435kg Charolais at £1920 and Rosslea 635kg Charolais (bull) at £2180.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1200 to £2020 paid for a 395kg Charolais steer.
White heifers ranged from £1000 to £2070 for a 410kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 395kg Charolais steer at £2020, 390kg Charolais steer at £1950, 375kg Limousin steer at £1930, 330kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 245kg Limousin bull at £1200; Belcoo producer 290kg Charolais steer at £1770, 360kg Charolais steer at £1870, 245kg Charolais steer at £1690, 280kg Charolais steer at £1810, 315kg Charolais steer at £1890; Fintona producer 265kg Limousin heifer at £1790, 295kg Limousin heifer at £1630, 290kg Limousin heifer at £1580, 250kg Limousin heifer at £1500, 235kg Limousin heifer at £1620; Garrison producer 220kg Charolais heifer at £1340, 180kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 185kg Charolais heifer at £1350, 205kg Charolais heifer at £1290; Irvinestown producer 400kg Charolais heifer at £1710, 330kg Limousin steer at £1820, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1720, 401kg Charolais heifer at £1770; Letterbreen producer 420kg Charolais bull at £2160, 445kg Charolais steer at £2150, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1620; Lisbellaw producer 375kg Charolais steer at £1940, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1800; Lisnaskea producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £1690, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1620, 320kg Charolais heifer at £1690, 300kg Charolais heifer at £1660, 380kg Charolais steer at £2050, 390kg Charolais steer at £2040, 260kg Charolais steer at £1570; Drumquin producer 270kg Charolais heifer at £1570, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1690, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 320kg Charolais steer at £1790, 370kg Charolais steer at £1970; Enniskillen producer 320kg Charolais steer at £1760, 320kg Limousin heifer at £1670, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 350kg Charolais steer at £1880 and Florencecourt producer 240kg Charolais steer at £1700, 305kg Charolais steer at £1670, 270kg Limousin heifer at £1540, 320kg Charolais steer at £1890.
Heifers
Beef heifers sold to £2830 twice, for a 635kg Charolais and a 635kg Limousin at £448pp/kg.
Light weights to 498ppkg for a 415kg Charolais at £2070.
Fintona producer 485kg Charolais at £1800, 455kg Simmental at £2020; Florencecourt producer 435kg Limousin at £1720; Tempo producer 505kg Charolais at £2100, 525kg Charolais at £2050, 575kg Charolais at £2300; Magheraveely producer 390kg Belgian Blue at £1640, 325kg Belgian Blue at £1330, 555kg Belgian Blue at £1430, 340kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270, 365kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 460kg Hereford at £1670, 435kg Hereford at £1640, 490kg Hereford at £1990, 600kg Charolais at £2370; Newtownbutler producer 505kg Charolais at £1970, 455kg Charolais at £1980, 400kg Charolais at £1670, 440kg Charolais at £1950, 590kg Charolais at £2400; Lisbellaw producer 525kg Friesian at £1830; Enniskillen producer 415g Charolais at £2070, 480g Charolais at £1920, 445g Charolais at £1910, 435g Charolais at £1950, 490g Charolais at £2160, 475g Charolais at £2030; Fivemiletown producer 575kg Simmental at £2200, 575kg Limousin at £2210, 555kg Limousin at £2200, 555kg Limousin at £2210; Derrylester producer 455kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1900, 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1840, 440kg Limousin at £1790; Lisbellaw producer 580kg Limousin at £1990, 530kg Limousin at £1840, 540kg Limousin at £1820; Lisnaskea producer 635kg Charolais at £2830, 635kg Limousin at £2830, 585kg Charolais at £2670, 580kg Limousin at £2620; Derrylin producer 430kg Shorthorn beef at £2000, 395kg Shorthorn beef at £1780, 415kg Shorthorn beef at £1470 and Kesh producer 425 Charolais at £1700.
Sucklers
Suckler cows sold to £4200 paid for a Limousin cow with Hereford Limousin bull calf.
2022 born Limousin cow with June born Limousin bull calf at £4100; 2023 born Limousin heifer with May born Limousin bull calf at £3960; 2017 born Aberdeen Angus cow with march born Charolais bull calf at £3700; 2021 born Charolais cow with May born Charolais bull calf at £3680; 2023 born Aberdeen Angus heifer with march born Simmental heifer calf at £3200; 2020 born Hereford cow with July born Charolais bull at £3750; 2021 born Charolais cow due September to Limousin bull at £2380 and 2018 born Limousin cow due September to Limousin bull at £2250.
Fat cows
Derrygonnelly producer Limousin 790kg at £3220 408ppk; Enniskillen producer Charolais 935kg at £3200 342ppk; Belcoo producer 710kg Charolais at £2760 388ppk; Bellanaleck producer 605kg Limousin at £2400 397ppk and Enniskillen producer Charolais 945kg at £3580 379ppk.
Drop calves
Under one month - Limousin bull at £870, Limousin bull at £780, Simmental bull at £870, Belgian Blue bull at £650, Aberdeen Angus bull at £590, Aberdeen Angus bull at £515, Friesian bull at £340, Charolais heifer at £530, Charolais heifer at £450, Hereford heifer at £530, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £345 and Belgian Blue heifer at £535, Limousin heifer at £560.
Older calves
Fleckvieh bull born April at £940, Belgian Blue bull born January at £910, Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £850 and Aberdeen Angus bull born March at £800.