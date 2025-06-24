Excellent trade for cattle at Armoy Mart, breeding cattle to £3,110

Another fine show of 150 cattle on Monday night met with an excellent trade for all sorts of cattle and a hundred percent clearance.

Steers sold to £2,280 for a 670kgs Hereford from Mr Knox Stafford, Coleraine.

Heifers sold to £2,280 paid to Messrs Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, for a 590kgs Limousin heifer.

Fat cows sold to £2,230 paid to Mr Don Douthart, Armoy for a 790kgs Aberdeen Angus cow.

Breeding cattle sold to £3,110 paid to a Plumbridge farmer, for a heifer with calf at foot.

Leading prices

Steers

Knox Stafford, Coleraine, Hereford, 670kgs £2,280, 625kgs £2,140. E McCorry, Glengormley, Limousin, 505kgs £2,060, 480kgs £1,780, 450kgs £1,710, 440kgs £1,700. James Chestnutt, Bushmills, Hereford, 420kgs £1,430, 400kgs £1,420, 490kgs £1,700, 390kgs £1,390, 400kgs £1,530. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,660. H Nichols, Portglenone, Friesian, 640kgs £2,040. Emmet McCann, Randalstown, Simmental, 540kgs £1,840, 490kgs £1,780, 450kgs £1,580, 450kgs £1,490. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,880, 510kgs £1,730. S Mathews, Bushmills, Holstein, 450kgs £1,570, 460kgs £1,530. Charles Kane, Ballintoy, Fleckvieh, 380kgs £1,380, 400kgs £1,550, 450kgs £1,670, 385kgs £1,380, 440kgs £1,480, 460kgs £1,560, 400kgs £1,360, 390kgs £1,300. Ronnie Taggart, Bushmills, Friesian, 400kgs £1,190, 405kgs £1,190. WJ McMullan, Ballycastle, Ayrshire, 475kgs £1,430. E McCorry, Glengormley, Shorthorn, 400kgs £1,480.

Heifers

Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, Limousin, 590kgs £2,280, 540kgs £1,910. WJ McMullan, Ballycastle, Charolais, 450kgs £1,540. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 510kgs £1,730, 450kgs £1,570. C McCaughan, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,610, 480kgs £1,580, 470kgs £1,620, 510kgs £1,600, 430kgs £1,420, 450kgs £1,460, 470kgs £1,510, 405kgs £1,490. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £1,700, 620kgs £1,860. D Mathews, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs £1,070.

Fat cows

D Douthart, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 790kgs £2,230. G and A Thompson, Ballymoney, Charolais, 790kgs £2,090, 610kgs £1,530, 550kgs £1,280.

Suckler stock

Plumbridge farmer, sold second calvers with calves at foot, £3,110, £2,450, £2,320, £2,220, £2,080, £2,400.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.