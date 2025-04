Excellent trade for cattle at Enniskillen Mart, beef bullocks selling to £3300

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 1034 cattle still on the up at Enniskillen Mart.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef bullocks sold to £3300 for a 878kg Charolais at £379ppk and light weights sold to £556ppk for a 352kg Charolais at £1960.

Bullocks

Belleek producer 380kg Charolais at £1920; Irvinestown producer 878kg Charolais at £3320, 684kg Hereford bull at £2710; Newtownbutler producer 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £2400, 634kg Aberdeen Angus at £2380, 612kg Aberdeen Angus at £2400, 724kg Aberdeen Angus at £2900; Florencecourt producer 576kg Charolais at £2360, 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £2310, 576kg Charolais at £2360, 545kg Limousin at £2320; Macken producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £2120, 554kg Simmental at £2120, 546kg Belgian Blue at £2140, 466kg Belgian Blue at £1970; Ballinamallard producer 722kg Limousin at £2860, 744kg Limousin at £2740; Derrygonnelly producer 492kg Aberdeen Angus at £1940, 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1910, 426kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690, 438kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590, 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £1990; Enniskillen producer 656kg Belgian Blue at £2470, 522kg Friesian at £1830; Aghalne producer 394kg Charolais at £2010, 464kg Charolais at £2060, 424kg Charolais at £1810; Fivemiletown producer 414kg Limousin at £1930, 342kg Charolais at £1800, 412kg Limousin at £1950, 394kg Charolais at £2080; Roscor producer 628kg Charolais at £2610, 490kg Charolais at £2260, 448kg Charolais at £2140, 472kg Charolais at £2130, 460kg Charolais at £2000; Mauiresbridge producer 650kg Charolais at £2460, 596kg Charolais at £2570, 550kg Charolais at £2180, 674kg Charolais at £2570, 642kg Charolais at £2580, 610kg Charolais at £2460; Clabby producer 710kg Limousin at £2900, 668kg Limousin at £2560; Trillick producer 460kg Limousin at £2000, 382kg Limousin at £1890; Boho producer 626kg Aberdeen Angus at £2370, 592kg Limousin at £2300; Clogher producer 398kg Friesian at £13960, 293kg Friesian at £1390, 384kg Friesian at £1330; Lisnaskea producer 466kg Friesian at £1630, 498kg Shorthorn at £1570 and Seskinore produer 354kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1780 paid for a 380kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £800 to £1560 for a 352kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 462kg Charolais bull at £2060, 435kg Charolais heifer at £1780, 362kg Charolais heifer at £1620, 351kg Charolais steer at £1740; Garisson producer 307kg Charolais steer at £1680, 338kg Charolais steer at £1620, 359kg Charolais steer at £1650; Belcoo producer 305kg Charolais heifer at £1480, 322kg Charolais steer at £1580, 324kg Charolais steer at £1520; Enniskillen producer 321kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 327kg Charolais heifer at £1560, 334kg Charolais heifer at £1390, 399kg Charolais steer at £1840, 366kg Charolais steer at £1700, 324kg Charolais steer at £1550; Kesh producer 301kg Charolais heifer at £1350, 248kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 302kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 272kg Limousin bull at £1320, 234kg Limousin bull at £1160; Boho producer 380kg Charolais steer at £1810, 324kg Charolais steer at £1560, 332kg Limousin steer at £1510; Kinawley producer 232kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 328kg Limousin heifer at £1290, 299kg Charolais steer at £1510; Derrygonnelly producer 346kg Charolais heifer at £1510, 317kg Charolais bull at £1380, 289kg Charolais heifer at £1390; Lisnaskea producer 327kg Limousin heifer at £1410, 244kg Limousin bull at £1050, 325kg Limousin heifer at £1510 and Tempo producer 270kg Hereford heifer at £1030, 274kg Hereford heifer at £880, 321kg Hereford heifer at £1110.

Calves

February born Belgian Blue bull at £550, Aberdeen Angus bull at £355, Aberdeen Angus bull at £370, Friesian bull at £435, Friesian bull at £405, Charolais heifer at £430, Belgian Blue heifer at £450, March born Belgian Blue bull at £580, Belgian Blue bull at £550, Hereford bull at £450, Hereford bull at £440, Aberdeen Angus bull at £465, Aberdeen Angus bull at £405, Charolais bull at £360, Friesian bull at £395, Aberdeen Angus bull at £230, Aberdeen Angus bull at £225, Charolais heifer at £520, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £395, Belgian Blue heifer at £365, Belgian Blue heifer at £470, Hereford heifer at £450, Hereford heifer at £380, Hereford heifer at £365 and Limousin heifer at £270.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to top of at £4100 paid for an Belgian Blue cow with Hereford Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macken producer Belgian Blue cow with Limousin heifer at £4100, Saler cow with Limousin bull at £4050, Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3880, Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3720, Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3520, in-calf Limousin cow at £3600, in-calf Limousin cow at £3450, pedigree Limousin bull at £4600 and Kinawley producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £3750.

Heifers Forward lots sold to a top of at £2730 paid for a 672k Charolais.

Enniskillen producer 636kg Charolais at £2570, 656kg Charolais at £2490, 514kg Charolais at £2010, 650kg Charolais at £2340; Derrylin producer 458kg Limousin at £2010, 448kg Limousin at £1990, 374kg Limousin at £1480; Rosslea producer 466kg Charolais at £2100, 514kg Charolais at £2010, 622kg Charolais at £2190; Irvinestown producer 620kg Charolais at £2300, 636kg Charolais at £2360, 630kg Charolais at £2350; Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin at £1580, 352kg Limousin at £1400, 376kg Limousin at £1600; Lisbellaw producer 576kg Limousin at £2320, 672kg Charolais at £2730, 618kg Charolais at £2400; Newtownbutler producer 640kg Charolais at £2540, 616kg Charolais at £2300, 580kg Charolais at £2060, 662kg Charolais at £2460; Lisnaskea producer 384kg Belgian Blue at £1500, 410kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550, 415kg Charolais at £1520; Irvinestown producer 426kg Charolais at £1800, 422kg Charolais at £1630, 394kg Charolais at £1610, 421kg Charolais at £1710; Kesh producer 430kg Charolais at £1710, 438kg Charolais at £1780, 402kg Charolais at £1790; Fivemiletown producer 314kg Aberdeen Angus at £1020, 404kg Aberdeen Angus at £1370, 334kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190 and Tempo producer 468kg Charolais at £1980, 428kg Charolais at £1670, 566kg Charolais at £2170, 626kg Charolais at £2400.

Fat cows

Omagh producer Charolais 862kg at £2880 334ppk; Letterbreen producer Charolais 716kg at £2570; Derrygonnelly producer Simmental 746kg at £2360; Garrison producer Charolais 642kg at £2220 and Belcoo producer Limousin bull 954kg at £3350 351ppk.