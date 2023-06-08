Excellent trade for cattle at Markethill Mart, in the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2040

Heifers

The 70 heifers sold in a steady demand.

Beef heifers sold to £289 for 630k at £1825 from a Portadown producer followed by £285 for 690k at £1965 from a Portadown farmer.

Livestock Markets

All good quality beef heifers from £250 to £270 per 100k.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £297 per 100k for 500k £1635 for a Newry farmer, followed by £284 for 600k at £1715 from a Portadown farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £240 to £302 for 370k at £1125 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £287 for 440 k at £1275 from a Darkley farmer.

Forward heifers

Newry farmer 550k £1635 £297.00; Portadown farmer 604k £1715 £284.00; Portadown farmer 602k £1635 £272.00; Armagh farmer 510k £1375 £270.00; Armagh farmer 580k £1555 £268.00; Portadown farmer 612k £1615 £264.00; Armagh farmer 508k £1335 £263.00; Portadown farmer 614k £1595 £260.00 and Armagh farmer 540k £1395 £258.

Beef heifers

Portadown farmer 632k £1825 £289.00; Portadown farmer 690k £1965 £285.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 670k £1765 £264.00; Portadown farmer 686k £1795 £262.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 684k £1765 £258.

Middleweight heifers

Ballynahinch farmer 372k £1125 £302.00; Keady farmer 444k £1275 £287.00; Ballynahinch farmer 372k £995 £268.00; Armagh farmer 404k £1055 £261.00; Armagh farmer 496k £1295 £261.00; Armagh farmer 488k £1265 £259.00; Katesbridge farmer 466k £1185 £254.00; Armagh farmer 494k £1215 £246.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 388k £965 £249.

The 130 bullocks included several pens of good quality beef bullocks sold from £250 per 100k to a top of £284 for 730k at £2095 for a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £278 for 670k at £1875 from a Kilkeel producer.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £307 for 504k at £1545 from a Richhill farmer, followed by £287 for 620k at £1795 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £250 to £285 per 100k.

Middleweight bullocks sold to £316 for 384k at £1215 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality middleweights from £303 per 100k.

Bullocks

Forward bullocks

Lisnadill farmer 504k £1545 £307.00; Ballynahinch farmer 626k £1795 £287.00; Benburb farmer 594k £1695 £285.00; Lisnadill farmer 520k £1475 £284.00; Dromara farmer 546k £1435 £263.00; Benburb farmer 638k £1675 £263.00; Kilkeel farmer 608k £1595 £262.00; Ballynahinch farmer 520k £1345 £259.00 and Benburb farmer 618k £1595 £258.

Beef bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 738k £2095 £284.00; Newry farmer 674k £1875 £278.00; Kilkeel farmer 702k £1895 £270.00; Kilkeel farmer 670k £1775 £265.00; Kilkeel farmer 664k £1745 £263.00; Kilkeel farmer 644k £1675 £260.00; Kilkeel farmer 712k £1835 £258.00 and Kilkeel farmer 732k £1845 £252.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 384k £1215 £316.00; Cullyhanna farmer 440k £1335 £303.00; Armagh farmer 424k £1255 £296.00; Portadown farmer 466k £1325 £284.00; Sixmilecross farmer 378k £1075 £284.00; Drumlister farmer 400k £1115 £279.00; Ballynahinch farmer 406k £1095 £270.00; Ballynahinch farmer 496k £1335 £269.00; Ballynahinch farmer 480k £1280 £267.00 and Sixmileccross farmer 396k £1055 £267.

Weanlings

The 180 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males from £280 to for £238 for 282k at £1010 from an Armagh farmer followed by £354 for 356k at £1260 from an Armagh producer.

A Ballynahinch farmer received £337 for 380k at £1280.

All good quality light males from £270 to £330 per 100k.

Stronger males sold from £250 to £321 for 418k at £1340 from a Ballynahinch producer.

Good quality weanlings sold from £270 to £354 for 246k at £870 for a Keady farmer, followed by £350 for 300k at £1050 from a Dungannon farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Ballynahinch farmer 418k £1340 £321.00; Ballynahinch farmer 404k £1240 £307.00; Ballynahinch farmer 434k £1330 £307.00; Armagh farmer 432k £1320 £306.00; Ballynahinch farmer 466k £1380 £296.00; Ballynahinch farmer 410k £1180 £288.00; Keady farmer 418k £1200 £287.00; Keady farmer 432k £1240 £287.00; Keady farmer 492k £1410 £287.00 and Keady farmer 496k £1420 £286.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 282k £1010 £358.00; Armagh farmer 356k £1260 £354.00; Ballynahinch farmer 380k £1280 £337.00; Ballynahinch farmer 362k £1180 £326.00; Ballynahinch farmer 356k £1150 £323.00; Armagh farmer 372k £1200 £323.00; Armagh farmer 276k £870 £315.00; Ballynahinch farmer 384k £1180 £307.00 and Keady farmer 366k £1120 £306.

Heifer weanlings

Killeavy farmer 246k 3870 £354.00; Dungannon farmer 300k £1050 £350.00; Banbridge farmer 272k £890 £327.00; Crossmaglen farmer 242k £790 £326.00; Rathfriland farmer 348k £1130 £325.00; Rathfriland farmer 366k £1180 £322.00; Rathfriland farmer 380k £1180 £311.00; Killeavy farmer 278k £900 £324.00; Killeavy farmer 300k £960 £320.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 238k £760 £319.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2040 with others from £1500 to £1900 each.

In calf cows sold from £1540 and £1440 each.

In entry of 110 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 6th June sold in an exceptionally strong trade for a very very high quality entry of cows.

Top quality beef bred cows sold to a top of £270 per 100 kilos for 790k Aberdeen Angus at £2145 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £268 for 730k at £1975.

A Newry producer received £253 for 800k at £2035.

All good quality beef bred cows sold steadily from £210 to £248 per 100 kilos.

Clean cattle sold to £277 for 620k at £1725.

Fleshed Friesian cows maintained their recent trade to a top of £200 for 670k at £1345 from as Cladymore farmer.

Top price of £1395 was paid for 740k £187 from a Killylea producer.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £165 to £186 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £130 to £155 and the poorest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Beef bred cows

Cullyhanna farmer 796k £2145 £270.00; Cullyhanna farmer 736k £1975 £268.00; Newry farmer 806k £2035 £253.00; Cullyhanna farmer 700k £1735 £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 680k £1615 £238.00; Newry farmer 796k £1875 £236.00; Cullyhanna farmer 760k £1785 £235.00; Moira farmer 698k £1575 £226.00; Newry farmer 664k £1495 £225.00; Cullyhanna farmer 678k £1515 £224.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 744k £1625 £218.

Friesian cull cows

Cladymore farmer 670k £1345 £200.00; Killylea farmer 748k £1395 £187.00; Banbridge farmer 744k £1385 £186.00; Annalong farmer 768k £1405 £183.00; Dungannon farmer 660k £1195 £181.00; Glenanne farmer 748k £1345 £180.00; Moira farmer 706k £1245 £176.00; Armagh farmer 758k £1275 £168.00; Banbridge farmer 712k £1185 £167.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 702k £1165 £166.

Calves

120 calves sold in a firm demand.

Good quality bulls sold to £360 for a three week old Limousin followed by £345 for a five week old Simmental.

All good quality bulls from £230 to £320.

Heifer calves reached £365 for a six week old shorthorn followed by £345 for a Aberdeen Angus.

All good quality heifers sold from £185 to £300 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £360; Simmental £345; Limousin £320; Simmental £320; Aberdeen Angus £315; Limousin £280 and Aberdeen Angus £240.

Heifer calves