Excellent trade for cattle at Saintfield Mart, bullocks selling to £2100
Bullocks: sold to an excellent trade of £2100 for a 710kg Charolais (296ppk).
Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais 710kg £2100, 710kg £2000, 600kg £1830, 610kg £1820, Ballynahinch producer Limousin/Herefords 600kg £1800, 600kg £1780, 620kg £1780, 640kg £1770, 550kg £1640, 600kg £1630, 550kg £1600, 600kg £1600, 580kg £1560, 600kg £1550, 550kg £1490, 550kg £1440, Millisle producer Simmentals 650kg £1700, 600kg £1580 and Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1500, 550kg £1490.
Fat cattle: Sold to £1904 for a 700kg Limousin Bullock, £272 per 100kg.
Comber producer bullocks Limousin 700kg £272 £1904, Belgian Blue 680kg £250 £1700, Aberdeen Angus 710kg £238 £1689, Hereford 710kg £234 £1661, Aberdeen Angus 690kg £231 £1593, Ballinderry producer Simmental cow 710kg £230 £1633, Saintfield producer Hereford cows 830kg £183 £1518, 800kg £186 £1488, Downpatrick producer cows Charolais 780kg £189 £1474, 770kg £183 £1409, Aberdeen Angus 670kg £162 £1085, Dromara producer Irish Moile Bullock 580kg £242 £1403, Ballyhalbert producer Hereford cow 790kg £170 £1343, Loughbrickland producer bullocks Limousin 580kg £228 £1322, Friesian 600kg £215 £1290, 550kg £208 £1144, Friesian bull 460kg £180 £828, Millisle producer Fleckvieh cows 810kg £160 £1296, 790kg £156 £1232, 690kg £152 £1048, 670kg £144 £964, Stoneyford producer Limousin cow 670kg £189 £1266, Strangford producer cows Hereford 760kg £148 £1124, Simmental 650kg £146 £949, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 720kg £148 £1065, Carryduff producer Holstein cow 740kg £134 £991, Donaghadee producer Holstein cow 740kg £118 £873 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 630kg £130 £819, 590kg £136 £802, 640kg £125 £800.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1590 for a 500kg Limousin bullock.
Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Limousin bullocks 500kg £1590, 480kg £1410, 410kg £1370, 420kg £1270, 350kg £1100, Portavogie producer Limousin bullocks 490kg £1460, 470kg £1460, 480kg £1380, 380kg £1020, Kesh producer bullocks Limousin 380kg £1380, Charolais 420kg £1350, Limousin 370kg £1330, Charolais 400kg £1320, 340kg £900, Comber producer Limousin bullocks 410kg £1340 440kg £1180, Kircubbin producer Simmental bullocks 420kg £1000, 350kg £980, 380kg £890, Strangford producer Limousin Bullock 350kg £890 and Annacloy producer Limousin bullocks 310kg £870, 300kg £800, 260kg £780.
Heifers: Sold to £1440 for a 500kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Greyabbey producer Limousins 500kg £1440, 460kg £1400, 550kg £1360, 500kg £1340, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 470kg £1200, Millisle producer Simmental 510kg £1150, Portavogie producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1120, 470kg £1010, 440kg £960, Saintfield producer
Shorthorn beef 470kg £1070, Ballygowan producer Limousin 390kg £930, Charolais 350kg £810.
Dropped Calves: sold to £360 for a Belgian Blue bull calf.