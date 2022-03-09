Excellent trade for cattle at Saintfield, top price of £1857
Larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to a flying trade, resulting in 100% clearance.
More stores required to meet demands.
Fat cattle: 80 fats sold to an excellent trade of £1857 for a 860kg Blonde d’Aquitaine cow, £216 per 100kg.
Holstein cows sold to £1241 for a 850kg, £146 per 100kg.
All types of Cows selling to a strong demand.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cow 860kg £216 £1857, Charolais heifers 710kg £229 £1625, 730kg £220 £1606, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 790kg £209 £1651, 690kg £204 £1407, Balygowan producer Hereford bullocks 730kg £214 £1562, 740kg £208 £1540, 720kg £208 £1498, 710kg £207 £1470, Comber producer Belgian Blue heifers 670kg £220 £1475, 650kg £215 £1397, 670kg £206 £1380, 530kg £220 £1166, Killinchy producer Limousin cows 760kg £180 £1368, 660kg £180 £1188, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 690kg £198 £1366, Castlereagh producer Friesian heifer 730kg £184 £1343, 650kg £172 £1118, Killyleagh producer Holstein cow 850kg £146 £1241, Lisburn producer Charolais cows 590kg £210 £1239, 530kg £190 £1007, Saintfield producer Friesian cows 790kg £148 £1170, 750kg £144 £1080, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 810kg £141 £1143, 770kg £142 £1093, 740kg £138 £1021, Moneyreagh producer Friesian cows 780kg £144 £1123, Portaferry producer Friesian Heifer 590kg £188 £1109, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 760kg £142 £1080, 730kg £147 £1073, 680kg £144 £980, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 780kg £136 £1060, 740kg £133 £985, 690kg £140 £966 and Saintfield producer Friesian cows 700kg £142 £994, 690kg £133 £917.
Bullocks: Sold to a super trade of £1490 for a 610kg Charolais (245).
Lighter sorts sold to £1400 for a 520kg Limousin (270).
Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais 610kg £1490, Limousin 520kg £1400, Comber producer Charolais 500kg £1330, 470kg £1265, 480kg £1235, 470kg £1220, Downpatrick producer Charolais 490kg £1290, 470kg £1245, 450kg £1200, 450kg £1185, Comber producer Limousins 470kg £1200, 470kg £1190, 480kg £1190, 450kg £1145 and Downpatrick producer Simmentals 440kg £1080, 420kg £1070, 400kg £985.
Heifers: Sold to £1325 for a 530kg Charolais (250).
Lighter sorts sold to £1000 for a 370kg Charolais (270).
Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais 530kg £1340, 510kg £1255, 490kg £1210, Lisburn producer Limousins 500kg £1200, 440kg £1050, 370kg £930, Lisburn producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1175, 470kg £1055, Ballynahinch producer Charolais and Limousins 510kg £1160, 470kg £1100, 480kg £1080, 470kg £1060, 400kg £970, Kilkeel producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1160, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 470kg £1140, 380kg £1000, 400kg £990, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1140, 470kg £1055, 450kg £1030 and Comber producer Charolais 370kg £1000, 380kg £990.
Suckled calves; Over 100 suckled calves sold to £1150 for a 390kg Charolais bullock calf (295).
Heifer calves sold to £990 for a 340kg Charolais (292).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1150, 370kg £1035, 360kg £1020, Charolais heifers 340kg £990, 320kg £890, 310kg £885, Portadown producer Limousin and Charolais bullocks 400kg £1120, 410kg £1120, 400kg £1100, 400kg £1080, 400kg £1070, 380kg £1000, 350kg £970, Saintfield producer Charolais heifers 370kg £990, 350kg £915, 350kg £910, Newry producer Charolais heifer 390kg £960 and Saintfield producer Hereford bullocks 400kg £960, 400kg £940, 360kg £910, 330kg £890, 300kg £840.
Dropped calves: Sold to a top of £400 for a Belgian Blue bull.
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue bulls £400, £340, Limousin bull £345, Ballygowan producer Limousin bulls £330, £310, £290, Limousin heifers £280, £265, Friesian bulls £140, £110, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue bulls £325, £315, £300, Belgian Blue heifer £310, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £310, £290 twice, Aberdeen Angus heifers £270, £260, £250, Friesian bulls £90, £75, £60, Crossgar producer Hereford bulls £290, £275 twice, £260, Hereford Heifer £275, Friesian bulls £105, £90, £70 and Newtownards producer Limousin bulls £290 twice, £280, Limousin heifers £260 twice.