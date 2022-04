Excellent trade for fat cattle at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE; 75 fats sold to another excellent trade, topping at £1986 for a 1290kg AA Bull, £154 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1875 for a 860kg Lim, £218 per 100kg. Lighter cows sold to £235 per 100kg - 650kg £1527 for a Char. Fr Cows sold to £1237 for a 750kg, £165 per 100kg.