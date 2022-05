Excellent trade for fat cattle at Saintfield, prices to £2083

Fat cattle: 85 fats sold to an excellent demand of £2083 for a 930kg Charolais cow, £224 per 100kg.

Bulls sold to £1895 for a 920kg Blonde d’Aquitaine, £206 per 100kg.

Friesian cows sold to £1501 for a 770kg, £195 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Crumlin producer Charolais cow 930kg £224 £2083, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cow 800kg £238 £1904, Limousin cow 770kg £216 £1663 Downpatrick producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cow 800kg £238 £1904, Bangor producer Blonde d’Aquitaine Bull 920kg £206 £1895, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 740kg £234 £1731, 730kg £225 £1642, 720kg £220 £1584, 630kg £200 £1260, Castlewellan producer Charolais cow 740kg £234 £1731, Limousin Heifer 590kg £255 £1504, Ballygowan producer Hereford cows 820kg £210 £1722, 640kg £240 £1536, 560kg £218 £1220, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 730kg £228 £1664, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bull 710kg £224 £1590, Friesian cows 660kg £191 £1260, 590kg £184 £1085, 640kg £169 £1081, Ballynahinch producer Aubrac cows 690kg £220 £1518, 600kg £244 £1464, Comber producer Shorthorn beef bullocks 730kg £208 £1518, 680kg £210 £1428, 640kg £220 £1408, 640kg £216 £1382, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 640kg £236 £1510, Killinchy producer Simmental bulls 680kg £222 £1509, 640kg £220 £1408, Killyleagh producer Friesian cows 770kg £195 £1501, 670kg £156 £1045, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cows 730kg £201 £1467, 600kg £203 £1218, Ballynahinch producer Holstein cow 760kg £192 £1459, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 680kg £208 £1414, Limousin cow 720kg £186 £1339, Carryduff producer Holstein cow 740kg £186 £1376 and Lisburn producer Friesian cows 750kg £180 £1350, 710kg £188 £1334, 630kg £192 £1209.

Bullocks: 70 sold to a flying trade of £1790 for a 600kg Charolais (298) with other sorts selling to £3.15 a kg - 530kg £1660 for a Charolais.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 600kg £1790, 550kg £1660, 520kg £1490, Downpatrick producer Charolais 530kg £1660, 470kg £1410, 460kg £1375, 440kg £1355, Hillsborough producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 500kg £1480, Kircubbin producer Limousin 530kg £1470, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blues 600kg £1420, 570kg £1390, 500kg £1315, 510kg £1270, 500kg £1160, Hillsborough producer Limousins 570kg £1390, 400kg £1110, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1385, 530kg £1370 and Bangor producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1255, 450kg £1230, 450kg £1200, 460kg £1190, 460kg £1185, 470kg £1155, 460kg £1140.

Heifers: 75 sold to £1540 for a 520kg Charolais (298).

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais 520kg £1540, 500kg £1490, 440kg £1170, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1440, 550kg £1300, 500kg £1290, Saintfield producer Limousins 460kg £1310, 420kg £1150, 420kg £1130 and Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1240, 470kg £1205, 440kg £1130.

Suckled calves: 105 sold to £1320 for a 420kg Charolais bullock calf (315) heifer calves sold to £1100 for a 340kg Limousin (325)

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 420kg £1320, 420kg £1300, 420kg £1280, Charolais heifer 330kg £1000, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullock 400kg £1215, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 450kg £1200, 400kg £1070, 400kg £1060, Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 360kg £1170, Crumlin producer Charolais bulls 430kg £1170, 440kg £1150, 400kg £1050, Hillsborough producer Limousin bullock 360kg £1145, 340kg £1080, 300kg £990, Saintfield producer Limousin heifers 340kg £1100, 320kg £1000, 300kg £960 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 370kg £1100, 340kg £1030, 340kg £1020, 330kg £990, 300kg £900.