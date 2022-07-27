Excellent trade for fat cattle at Saintfield, prices to £2368

Fat cattle: 75 fats sold to an excellent trade of £2368 for a 1280kg Hereford bull, £185 per 100kg.
cows sold to £1918 for a 690kg Belgian Blue, £278 per 100kg. Friesian cows sold to £1349 for a 710kg, £190 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Killinchy producer Hereford bull 1280kg £185 £2368, Newtownards producer Limousin bull 950kg £206 £1957, Portaferry producer Belgian Blue cow 690kg £278 £1918, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cow 870kg £200 £1740, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 800kg £216 £1728, 680kg £217 £1475, 680kg £203 £1380, 620kg £190 £1178, Kilclief producer Limousin cow 790kg £216 £1706, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus cow 710kg £230 £1633, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 780kg £209 £1630, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cow 800kg £194 £1552, Ballykinler producer Charolais cow 700kg £217 £1519, Ballynahinch producer Sim cow 620kg £240 £1488, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 710kg £190 £1349, 670kg £194 £1299, Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 730kg £168 £1226, 680kg £178 £1210, 620kg £195 £1209, 720kg £164 £1180, 680kg £173 £1176, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 640kg £173 £1107, 610kg £174 £1061, 580kg £177 £1026.
Bullocks: 140 sold to £1590 for a 620kg Charolais (257).
Lighter sorts sold to £1290 for a 450kg Charolais (287).
Leading prices: Ballykinlar producer Charolais 620kg £1590, 630kg £1510, Ballynahinch producer Shorthorns 660kg £1560, 550kg £1300, 540kg £1280, Downpatrick producer Charolais 550kg £1400, 560kg £1400, 500kg £1380, 520kg £1380, 530kg £1370, 540kg £1370, 550kg £1360, 500kg £1340, 450kg £1290, 520kg £1290, 490kg £1285, 500kg £1270, 480kg £1260, 490kg £1260, 460kg £1245, 440kg £1215, 440kg £1210, 450kg £1200, 450kg £1180, 450kg £1175, 450kg £1155, Crossgar producer Herefords 580kg £1390, 550kg £1320, 540kg £1300, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1370, 530kg £1350, Crossgar producer Herefords 600kg £1345, 550kg £1340, 560kg £1320, 540kg £1270, 500kg £1210, 500kg £1200, 520kg £1200, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1310, 560kg £1260, 550kg £1250, 500kg £1240, 540kg £1190, 500kg £1185, 510kg £1180, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 460kg £1180, 500kg £1170, 460kg £1160, 440kg £1155, 450kg £1130, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1175, 460kg £1125, 450kg £1100 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 410kg £1140, 440kg £1120, 430kg £1070, 440kg £1050.
Heifers: 55 sold to £1540 for a 650kg Charolais.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 650kg £1540, 530kg £1250, 500kg £1215, Ballykinlar producer Limousins 530kg £1300, 600kg £1240, 500kg £1220, 410kg £1060, Saintfield producer Herefords 580kg £1230, 550kg £1225 and Strangford producer Limousins 470kg £1115, 450kg £1100, 460kg £1050, 430kg £1040, 430kg £1025, 420kg £1000.
Dropped calves: Sold to £335 for a Limousin bull and £330 for a Belgian Blue heifer.