Excellent trade for first cattle sale of 2022 in Raphoe

There was an excellent trade for all stock on offer at the first cattle sale of the year in Raphoe.


Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:23 pm

Forward store cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg with lighter stores selling up to €2.80/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg

Fat Cows sold from €600/head to €1830/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €810 to €1025 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €835 to €935 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €600 to €1030 over the weight

Store Heifers - €350 to €710 over the weight