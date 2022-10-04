Excellent trade for quality Blackface females in Hilltown

As breeding sale season approaches each and every year there is always the usual air of uncertainty in the lead up and particularly so this year with all the issues engendered in the wider society by the Covid 19 pandemic which is still very much with us though hopefully in a lower key form.

However this soon disappeared as the first of the female stock entered the sale ring with a high percentage clearance of stock and averages up on last high prices in several classes. The prices achieved again reinforced the ever increasing demand for quality Blackface breeding stock, which remains the backbone of the whole sheep industry.

The entry of 260 quality Mule ewe lambs met with an excellent trade resulting in a complete clearance with a top price of £178 per head for Nigel Walsh’s prize winning pen followed by his second pen at £160 and O & F McKenny’s first pen at £150 with others at £145, £142 (2 Lots), £138 (2 Lots), £134 (2 Lots), £130 (2 Lots), £126 (2 Lots), £120 (2 Lots), £118 and £116 giving an average of £126 an increase of £7 on last year.

Champion Mule Ewe Lambs pen (left to right) Matthew Walsh, Bernard Doyle, Chairman Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders

Blackface shearling ewes met with an excellent trade to a top of £335 for S & J Fegan’s first pen followed by Danny Harrison’s first pen at £320 and S&J Fegan’s second pen at £280 with lots at £225, £210, £205, £200 (2 lots), £196, £194, £175, £170 and £160 (2 lots) with the 292 shearling ewes sold giving an average of £164 back £7 on last year average.

The large entry of ewe lambs also sold tremendously well to a top of £325 per head for Danny Harrison’s first pen followed by Branagan Bros first pen at £196 closely followed by Terry Rooney’s first pen at £192 with lots at £152 (2 lots), £146, £144, £142 (2 lots), £140 (2 lots), £136, £134 (2 lots), £132, £126 (2 lots), £124 (2 lots), £122 (2 lots) and £120 with the 280 ewe lambs sold averaging £126 up £11.32 on last year average.

Aged ewes again engendered a lot of interest throughout with a top price of £140 going to Stephen Maginn’s prize winning pen followed by Aidan McCullough’s first pen at £138 and Patrick Murray’s first pen at £122 with other lots at £110, £100 (4 lots), £98, £94 (3 lots), £92, £90 (4 lots) and £86 (3 lots) with the 310 aged ewes sold averaging £90 showing a decrease of £20 on last year though similar to 2020 prices.

This year’s sale again had a class for broken mouthed ewes and again the trade was brisk with a top price of £68 per head for ewes from S & J Fegan followed closely by lots at £66, £62 (2 lots), £58 and £56 (2 lots), with the 112 ewes averaging £56 a decrease of £17 on last year’s average.

Champion Aged Ewes pen (left to right) Brian Doyle, Clanyre Veterinary Clinic. Stephen Maginn, Bernard Doyle, Chairman Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders

The sale of breeding females was again very encouraging, reflecting both the excellent quality of the stock and the key role these original and best of all easycare sheep have in farming throughout the country.

Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders would like to thank all the buyers together with the sponsors for the event Clanrye Veterinary Clinic, Tullyherron Farm Feeds Ltd and Joseph Walls Ltd. A special word of thanks is also due to James McCurdy who judged the stock on show, the auctioneer Raymond O’Kane and to the staff at Hilltown Saleyard for their continuing help and support in the usual efficient running of this event.

Show Results

Mules: 1st Lot 12 Nigel Walsh, 2nd Lot 1 McConville Bros, 3rd Lot 7 Brown Bros.

Champion Shearling Ewes and Overall Champion Blackface pen (left to right) Brian Doyle, Clanyre Veterinary Clinic. Seamus Fegan, Bernard Doyle, Chairman Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders

Shearling Ewes: 1st Lot 63 S & J Fegan, 2nd Lot 31 Danny Harrison, 3rd Lot 51 Grant Bros.

Ewe Lambs: 1st Lot 83 Danny Harrison, 2nd Lot 71 Branagan Bros, 3rd Lot 89 Brian McCrory.

Aged Ewes: 1st Lot 123 Stephen Maginn, 2nd Lot 137 Terry Rooney, 3rd Lot 111 Aidan McCullough

Overall Champion Blackface Pen. Lot 63 S & J Fegan Shearling Ewes.

A section of the Shearling Ewes in their lots prior to the start of the sale.