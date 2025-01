Excellent trade for sheep at Markethill Mart, heavy hoggets to £165

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 1150 sheep in Markethill on Monday 6th January continued to sell on an excellent trade with prices for heavy hoggets firmer on the week.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 620-673p/k for 24.5k at £165 for a Portadown farmer, followed by 669p/k for 24.9k at £166.50 for a Newry producer.

Several pens of heavy overweight hoggets sold from £170 to £176 each.

Good quality midweight hoggets sold from 640-688p/k for 21k at £144.50 for a Mountnorris producer, followed by 688p/k for 20k at £137.50 from a Portadown farmer.

Good quality stores sold from 670-745p/k for 14.5k at £108 from a Kilkeel farmer, stronger stores to 731p/k for 18.2k at £133 from a Portadown farmer.

An entry of 220 cull ewes sold to £284 with others at £270, £260 and £244.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £170 - £236, second quality ewes from £120 - £170 and plainer ewes from £70 -£110.

Heavy hoggets

Portadown producer 24.5k £165 673p/k: Newry producer 24.9k £166.50 669p/k: Ballinderry producer 24.5k £160 653p/k: Newry producer 24k £155 646p/k: Ballynahinch producer 24k £155 646p/k: Armagh producer 27k £173 641p/k: Newry producer 24k £153 638p/k: 25.5k £162 635p/k and Keady producer 24.3k £154 634p/k.

Overweight hoggets

Poyntzpass producer £176, Armagh producer £174, Tynan producer £172 and Glenanne producer £170, £170 and £170.

Midweight hoggets

Mountnorris producer 21k £144.50 688p/k: Portadown producer 20k £137.50 688p/k: Richhill producer 22.6k £155 686p/k: Newry producer 23k £154.50 672p/k: Mountnorris producer 21k £141 671p/k: Kilkeel producer 21k £140.50 669p/k: Kilkeel producer 20.9k £139.50 668p/k: Ballynahinch producer 21.9k £146 667p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 21k £140 667p/k.

Stores

Kilkeel producer 14.5k £108 745p/k: Portadown producer 18.2k £133 731p/k: Killylea producer 17.3k £125 723p/k: Kilkeel producer 17.3k £125 723p/k: Armagh producer 19.4k £140 722p/k: Rostrevor 19k £136 716p/k: Rostrevor producer 14k £100 714p/k: Kilkeel producer 18.4k £130.50 709p/k: Fintona producer 19.7k £139 706p/k and Hillsborough producer 18k £125 694p/k.