Excellent turnout of sheep at Armoy Mart, breeding sheep to £250
Fat lambs sold to £155 for heavy lambs, store lambs sold to £127, fat ewes made up to £195 in a super trade.
Breeding sheep sold to £250 for hoggets with ewe lambs to £160.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 40kgs £155. D Mullan, Garvagh, 28kgs £146.50. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 30kgs £146.50. I McCaw, Bushmills, 29kgs £146.50. A Boyce, Bushmills, 26kgs £144.50. Ryan Sinclair, Armoy, 28kgs £144.50. Ballymoney farmer, 26kgs £140. Altmore Farms, Ballycastle, 24kgs £138. Frank McKendry, Bushmills, 27kgs £138. Frank McKendry, Bushmills, 27kgs £137.50. Gordon McConaghie, Stranocum, 27kgs £137.50. Gordon McConaghie, Stranocum, 27kgs £137. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £136. B Blaney, Cushendall, 25kgs £136. Sean Scullion, Glenarm, 24kgs £136. Armoy farmer, 23kgs £136. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 24kgs £135.50. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £135. M Maloney, Loughguile, 23kgs, £135. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 24kgs £135.
Store lambs
Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 15 Texel, £127. Richard Duffin, Martinstown, 76 Suffolk, £123.
M Quinn, Cushendall, 6 Suffolk, £121.50. B Blaney, Cushendall, 12 Crossbreds £120.50. Mick McKillop, Cushendall, 26 Suffolk, £103. Eoin McAuley, 12 Suffolk, £110. D Douthart, Armoy, 7 Crossbreds £118. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 30 Texel, £108. O Devlin, Armoy, 91 Suffolk, £100. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 50 Texel, £116.50.
Breeding sheep
Bushmills farmer, 10 Suffolk, £250. Sean McBride, Ballycastle, 3 s/c £160. Pat McDonnell, Cushendall, 12 Mule £158. Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 8 Mule, £156, 10, £144. Uel Ramage, Bushmills, 15 Mule, £154.
Fat ewes
A B Wilson, Armoy, Texel, £195. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Texel, £150. Armoy farmer, Texel, £154. G Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £142. Trevor Adams, Armoy, Texel, £141. David Hodges, Armoy, Texel, £141. A B Wilson, Armoy, Texel, £140. D Kelly, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £138. Eoin McAuley, Armoy, Texel, £136. P Williamson, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £136. R Duffin, Cargan, Texel, £132.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister – Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.