Exceptional agricultural and residential estate in a highly accessible location extending to about 535 acres

Kilree Estate, a superb agricultural and residential estate with around 535 acres of ring-fenced land, has been launched to the market by Savills with a guide price of €7.75 million.

Situated in a prime agricultural area of Ireland, this historic estate is extremely accessible with the M9 (Junction 9) five kilometres to the south and Kilkenny City seven kilometres to the north.

Kilree Estate comprises an attractive variety of assets, including a charming country house at its core. The period house is set within mature parkland and includes well-balanced and beautifully proportioned accommodation.

The estate also includes a range of outbuildings plus extensive farm buildings laid over four yards. The majority of the farm is presently let, with a dairy enterprise being run at Kilree.

James Butler, Head of Residential and Country Agency at Savills, said Kilree Estate offers the “extremely rare opportunity in Ireland to acquire a productive farm with a fine period house which extends to over 500 acres and lies within a ring-fenced block”.

“It was last offered for sale in the mid-1950s and we anticipate interest from both domestic and overseas buyers, given its premier location and unusually large scale,’’ James added.

A particular advantage of the estate is the extent and quality of the farmland which lies in a ring-fenced block. The farmland at Kilree extends to about 468 acres, which is currently all in rotational grass but has previously grown a variety of arable and root crops including wheat, barley and sugar beet.

The woods at Kilree total about 48 acres and are a combination of mature deciduous species and younger plantations of mixed species. In addition to amenity and shelter, the woods add to the diversity of the estate and provide opportunities for conservation, as well as income generation.

The agricultural element of the estate is described by Savills as a “key feature” and features excellent infrastructure, including a paddock system, water supply and access via both the public roads and a network of internal roadways.

You can find out more about Kilree Estate here or contact James Butler, Savills, on + 353 (0) 1 618 1300 or Pat O'Hagan, Savills, on + 353 1 6634358.

1 . INFL-22-05-23-KilreeEXT-NIRupload Kilree Estate is a superb agricultural and residential estate. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Kilree Estate Kilree Estate is a superb agricultural and residential estate with amenity extending to about 535 acres. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Kilree Estate The estate also includes a range of outbuildings plus extensive farm buildings laid over four yards. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . Kilree Estate The period house is set within mature parkland and includes well-balanced and beautifully proportioned accommodation. Photo: Savills Photo Sales