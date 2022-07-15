Exceptional country residence, outbuildings, grounds and land for sale

Dating back over 100 years, Woodbrook House on the Aghnamoyle Road, Omagh, is available as one or two lots, with price available on application via selling agent Pollock Estate Agents.

Inside, the well-proportioned and generous accommodation offers a great deal of flexibility, with the opportunity to have an annex with its own entrance in a currently disused separate building attached to the house.

Throughout the property there are many period features, including fireplaces, ceiling cornicing and an impressive central stairwell.

The main house has three reception rooms with views over the surrounding gardens, four bedrooms on the first floor, and additional bedroom and study on the second.

A large selection of outbuildings includes traditional whitewashed lofted barns within an enclosed courtyard, workshop, garages, farm shed and additional buildings for home business, storage or future development, subject to the necessary planning.

The land is situated in a compact parcel around the house and extends to approximately 20 acres or thereabouts.

The holding is in a good state of fertility and divided into large practical fields, currently in good grass pasture used for cutting and grazing.

The land enjoys direct access onto the public roadway, allowing for a potential split if desired.

A section of the farm is adjacent to the Gortrush Industrial Estate and falls just outside the current development limit.

No previous applications have been made and Pollock Estate Agents advise all interested parties make the relevant enquiries.

The dwelling house is a fine detached home which dates to 1916 and includes accommodation over three floors with substantial and bright living space.

The house occupies a prominent position with far-reaching views over open, rolling countryside and is accessed by a meandering tree-lined tarmac driveway off the Aghnamoyle Road.

The house lies in the heart of the holding and enjoys a primary independent access off the Aghnamoyle Road, with parking to the front and large enclosed courtyard area to the rear.

