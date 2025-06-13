Exceptional farm property with coastal frontage and holiday let business for sale on Sanday, Orkney

Backaskaill Farm, recently launched to the market by Galbraith, includes a beautifully restored, B-listed traditional farmhouse and an adjoining one-bedroom cottage.

Backaskaill Farmhouse has been tastefully renovated to a luxury standard and currently operates as a 5-star holiday let, offering spacious and elegant accommodation over two storeys. There is a well maintained garden with a summer house which has been adapted for use as a home spa.

Adjoining the farmhouse, the charming one-bedroom cottage is also part of the successful self-catering business, making this a rare dual-income opportunity in an idyllic location.

The selling agents at Galbraith Aberdeen commented: “Beyond its agricultural and commercial appeal, Backaskaill Farm’s most striking feature is its extraordinary beachfront location. Just steps from the front door, miles of pristine sand and dramatic coastline provide unparalleled access to nature, wildlife and water sports.

“Backaskaill will appeal to a wide range of buyers – those seeking a productive agricultural holding, an established tourism venture, or simply a new way of life immersed in the beauty of Scotland’s northern isles.”

The farm comprises high quality grass and arable land, currently run under a diversified and environmentally conscious farming system.

The land ranges from sea level up to about 40 metres above sea level and according to the James Hutton Institute is primarily classified as Grades 4(2) and Grade 5(2). Ideal for livestock, the land is in good heart having been farmed in a grass rotation with cereal and swede breaks in recent years.

A well equipped range of traditional and modern buildings supports agricultural operations, with potential for further development (subject to consents). For those buyers looking for more land beyond the initial 311 acres, there is additional farmland available by separate negotiation.

The Orkney Islands is an archipelago comprising about 70 islands situated some ten miles north of the Scottish mainland. The islands have been inhabited for at least 8,500 years, originally occupied by Mesolithic and Neolithic tribes and then by the Picts. At the heart of Neolithic Orkney is the village of Skara Brae, the Standing Stones of Stenness, the Maeshowe passage grave and the Ring of Brodgar which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. Orkney also has an abundance of marian and avian wildlife.

Sanday is the largest of Orkney’s outer islands and is well known for its rich, agricultural land and outstanding livestock as well as its stunning coastal scenery. With a vibrant island community, good transport links, and excellent schooling and amenities, Backaskaill Farm offers a rare opportunity for those seeking a transformative, life enhancing change.

Backaskaill Farm is for sale through Galbraith at a Guide Price of £1,200,000.

1 . Backaskaill Farm Galbraith is pleased to bring to the market Backaskaill Farm, offering a rare opportunity to acquire a diverse farm with significant lifestyle and commercial potential on the picturesque island of Sanday within the Orkney archipelago. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

2 . Backaskaill Farm The farm comprises high quality grass and arable land, currently run under a diversified and environmentally conscious farming system. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

3 . Backaskaill Farm Backaskaill Farm’s most striking feature is its extraordinary beachfront location. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales