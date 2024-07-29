Island Dairies Farm, located just outside the historic market town of Dromore in Co Down, is described by Savills as an “exceptional large scale dairy farm with an accessible location and prime farmland”.

This outstanding commercial farm boasts a contiguous block of productive, versatile land extending to about 185 acres in total and occupies a fine situation in the heart of County Down.

Island Dairies comprises a variety of assets, including a charming country farmhouse at its core as well as a partially restored mansion house, both of which include exceptional views of the rolling countryside.

Savills states: “A key feature of the farm is the dairy enterprise and associated land. The extensive dairy complex comprises a 32:32 DeLaval rapid-exit parlour with cubicle accommodation for over 600 cows and heifers, seven silage clamps and slurry storage for over four million gallons.

“Island Dairies Farm is carrying an in-hand herd of 600 mostly registered Holstein dairy cows, plus followers. Four Lely robotic milking units, which are excluded from the sale, also support the dairy operation.

“A significant advantage of Island Dairies is the quality and extent of its farmland, which lies in a ring-fenced block and includes approximately 165 acres of ploughable grass. The land benefits from excellent infrastructure, including good access via public roads, a network of internal tracks, fencing, and a reliable water supply. About eight acres of mature woods provide additional amenity and shelter.

“The farm also includes a range of modern farm buildings centred around a milk processing plant. Island Dairies Farm presents one of the finest opportunities in recent years to acquire both an extensive and productive farm in County Down, which is well-served with residential accommodation and an extremely well equipped modern dairy complex.”

Key features

- Impressive farmhouse with 5 bedrooms

- Imposing partially restored period house

- Modern 600-cow dairy complex

- Productive land in a ring-fenced block

- About 165 acres ploughable pasture

- 12-acre lake with commercial trout fishery

- Excellent access network

- Belfast City - 20 miles

To find out more, contact James Butler at Savills on Tel. + 353 (0) 1 618 1300 or Neal Morrison on Tel. +44 (0)28 9026 7824. You can also view the listing in full here.

