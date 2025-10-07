Exceptional sale of ‘top drawer’ farm machinery coming next month
The retirement of Mr David Colley, a third generation farmer, has initiated the sale of his immaculate range of arable machinery through Stephensons Rural and includes a combine, tractors and loaders along with a wide selection of high quality equipment that is low houred and has been exceptionally well maintained and looked after.
Highlights of the sale include:
- 2017 New Holland CX8.70 combine – High-spec 4WD model with 25ft Varifeed header, low 1,228 engine hours / 966 drum hours
- 2014 John Deere 6210R tractor – Reliable DirectDrive 50kph, 5,059 hours
- 2019 John Deere 6215R tractor – Premium-spec DirectDrive 50kph, just 2,766 hours
- 2022 John Deere 6155R tractor – with 633 front loader, low-hour AutoPower 50kph - only 1,313 hours
- 2023 Amazone 3m combination drill – KX3001 power harrow only drilled 200ha from new
- 2019 Amazone UX4201 Super 30m sprayer – high specification including height sensing and comfort pack.
- 2015 Vaderstad Carrier CRL525 cultivator
- 2009 KvernelandEG85 5F plough – auto-reset and hydraulic vari-width
- 2020 Amazone ZA-TS 4200 fertiliser spreader combination drill, ArgusTwin optimum distribution sensors
- 2022 Bailey TB16 tandem axle grain trailer - hydraulic and air load sensors
Richard Tasker, partner at Stephensons Rural, said: “In the many years I have been conducting machinery sales, I have seldom seen such a meticulously maintained, well-presented collection with some machines appearing almost brand new. There isn’t a scratch or dent to be seen.
“The machinery in this auction is truly ‘top drawer’ and showcases a full range of high-spec arable equipment. I can see this sale also appealing to buyers who were considering purchasing new machinery as it offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire low-hour and well cared for equipment. Opportunities like this are rare and do not come along very often. I strongly recommend viewing.”
Viewing will be available onsite at Mount Pleasant Farm, West Boldon, Tyne and Wear, NE36 OBQ from Thursday 30th October to Saturday 1st November from 9am-2pm.
Full details of the sale, including the catalogue and photographs, can be found on the York Auction Centre website www.ylc.co.uk