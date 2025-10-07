Exceptional sale of ‘top drawer’ farm machinery coming next month

An outstanding sale of “top drawer” farm machinery from Mount Pleasant Farm, West Boldon, Tyne and Wear, will take place by timed online auction starting on October 31st and ending on November 4th 2025.

The retirement of Mr David Colley, a third generation farmer, has initiated the sale of his immaculate range of arable machinery through Stephensons Rural and includes a combine, tractors and loaders along with a wide selection of high quality equipment that is low houred and has been exceptionally well maintained and looked after.

Highlights of the sale include:

2017 New Holland CX8.70 combine – High-spec 4WD model with 25ft Varifeed header, low 1,228 engine hours / 966 drum hours

2014 John Deere 6210R tractor – Reliable DirectDrive 50kph, 5,059 hours

2019 John Deere 6215R tractor – Premium-spec DirectDrive 50kph, just 2,766 hours

2022 John Deere 6155R tractor – with 633 front loader, low-hour AutoPower 50kph - only 1,313 hours

2023 Amazone 3m combination drill – KX3001 power harrow only drilled 200ha from new

2019 Amazone UX4201 Super 30m sprayer – high specification including height sensing and comfort pack.

2015 Vaderstad Carrier CRL525 cultivator

2009 KvernelandEG85 5F plough – auto-reset and hydraulic vari-width

2020 Amazone ZA-TS 4200 fertiliser spreader combination drill, ArgusTwin optimum distribution sensors

2022 Bailey TB16 tandem axle grain trailer - hydraulic and air load sensors

New Holland Combine CX8.70

Richard Tasker, partner at Stephensons Rural, said: “In the many years I have been conducting machinery sales, I have seldom seen such a meticulously maintained, well-presented collection with some machines appearing almost brand new. There isn’t a scratch or dent to be seen.

“The machinery in this auction is truly ‘top drawer’ and showcases a full range of high-spec arable equipment. I can see this sale also appealing to buyers who were considering purchasing new machinery as it offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire low-hour and well cared for equipment. Opportunities like this are rare and do not come along very often. I strongly recommend viewing.”

Viewing will be available onsite at Mount Pleasant Farm, West Boldon, Tyne and Wear, NE36 OBQ from Thursday 30th October to Saturday 1st November from 9am-2pm.

Full details of the sale, including the catalogue and photographs, can be found on the York Auction Centre website www.ylc.co.uk