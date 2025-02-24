Exceptionally high prices for cattle at Markethill Mart, heavy heifers to £2280

An entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 22nd February continued to sell at exceptionally high prices throughout the rings.

Heifers

The 140 heifers maintained a very firm trade for all classes with good quality forward heifers selling steadily from £340 to £399 for 544k at £2170 from an Armagh farmer followed by £391 for 596k at £2330 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

A Tassagh farmer received £378 for 556k at £2100.

Heavy heifers sold up to £365 for 620k at £2280 for a Dromore farmer.

The same owner received £361 for 606k at £2190 and £357 for 588k at £2100.

Main demand for good heavy heifers from £310 to £346 per 100 kilos.

Grazing types heifers sold up to £411 for 448k at £1840 from a Downpatrick farmer.

The same owner received £387 for 486k at £1880 and £408 for 392k at £1600.

All good quality grazing heifers from £350 to £386 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 544k £2170 £399.00; Cullyhanna farmer 596k £2330 £391.00; Tassagh farmer 556k £2100 £378.00; Armagh farmer 504k £1900 £377.00; Castlewellan farmer 526k £1980 £376.00; Castlewellan farmer 538k £2020 £375.00; Dungannon farmer 520k £1940 £373.00; Jerrettspass farmer 506k £1850 £366.00 and Armagh farmer 594k £2170 £365.

Heavy heifers

Dromore farmer 624k £2280 £365.00; Dromore farmer 606k £2190 £361.00; Dromore farmer 636k £2200 £346.00; Armagh farmer 612k £2000 £327.00; Newry farmer 626k £1970 £315.00 and Derrynoose farmer Aberdeen Angus 696k £2190 £315.

Middleweight heifers

Downpatrick farmer 448k £1840 £411.00; Downpatrick farmer 392k £1600 £408.00; Rathfriland farmer 370k £1460 £395.00; Downpatrick farmer 486k £1880 £387.00; Armagh farmer 468k £1810 £387.00; Downpatrick farmer 466k £1800 £386.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £1560 £386.00; Castlewellan farmer 492k £1880 £382.00; Castlewellan farmer 492k £1880 £382.00 and Tassagh farmer 406k £1540 £379.

Bullocks

The 150 bullocks maintained an excellent demand with good quality forward bullocks from £350 to £398 for 518k at £2060 from a Kilcoo producer.

The same owner received £394 for 510k at £2010 and £393 for 530k at £2080.

This producer sold six bullocks to average 531k at £2045 £385 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold up to £375 for 618k at £2320 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £363 for 640k Aberdeen Angus at £2320 from a Hillsborough producer.

The same owner received £357 for 620k Aberdeen Angus at £2220.

Several more top quality Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from £332 to £348 per 100 kilos and up to £2550 for 738k Aberdeen Angus £346 from a Hillsborough producer. Top price bullock £2580 for 760k £338 from a Hillsborough producer.

Grazing type bullocks sold to £414 for 452k at £1870 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £405 for 430k at £1740.

Main demand for good quality lots from £350 to £403 per 100 kilos.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold up to £313 for 560k at £1750 from a Derrynoose farmer.

The same owner received £305 for 502k at £1530 and a Gilford farmer received £273 for 420k at £1150.

Forward bullocks

Kilcoo farmer 518k £2060 £398.00; Kilcoo farmer 510k £2010 £394.00; Kilcoo farmer 530k £2080 £393.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 534k £2070 £388.00; Armagh farmer 518k £1990 £384.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 540k £2070 £383.00; Kilcoo farmer 522k £2000 £383.00; Newry farmer 518k £1980 £382.00; Poyntzpass farmer 524k £1980 £378.00 and Derrynoose farmer 506k £1910 £377.

Heavy bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 618k £2320 £375.00; Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 640k £2320 £363.00; Hillsborough farmer 622k £2220 £357.00; Cullyhanna farmer 602k £2100 £349.00; Hillsborough farmer 730k £2540 £348.00; Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 618k £2150 £348.00; Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 692k £2400 £347.00; Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 738k £2550 £346.00; Hillsborough farmer 764k £2580 £337.00; Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 694k £2330 £335.00 and Hamiltonsbawn farmer Aberdeen Angus 750k £2490 £332.

Middleweight bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 452k £1870 £414.00; Cullyhanna farmer 430k £1740 £405.00; Armagh farmer 414k £1670 £403.00; Armagh farmer 430k £1680 £391.00; Derrynoose farmer 432k £1680 £389.00; Derrynoose farmer 476k £1840 £387.00; Armagh farmer 494k £1900 £385.00; Portadown farmer 494k £1850 £375.00 and Portadown farmer 486k £1770 £364.

Friesian bullocks

Derrynoose farmer 560k £1750 £313.00; Derrynoose farmer 502k £1530 £305.00; Gilford farmer 422k £1150 £273.00 and Clady farmer 410k £1040 £254.

Weanlings

The 250 weanlings continued to sell in exceptionally strong demand with good quality lightweight heifers selling from £380 to £476 for 204k at £970 from a Granemore producer followed by £429 for 240k at £1030 from a Portadown producer and a Dungannon farmer received £423 for 274k at £1160.

Stronger heifers sold to £473 for 336k at £1590 from a Belleek farmer followed by £452 for 376k at £1700 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality lots sold from £370 to £408 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings sold up to £442 for 276k at £1220 from a Portadown farmer followed by £442 for 240k at £1060 from a Crossmaglen producer.

A Rathfriland producer received £439 for 294k at £1290 and £432 for 280k at £1210.

All good quality light males from £370 to £420 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight males sold up to £466 for 324k at £1510 for an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £461 for 304k at £1400 and £458 for 358k at £1640. An entry of 14 mostly Charolais weanlings heifers and males from an Armagh producer averaged 343k at £1440 each £420 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 404k £1670 £413.00; Granemore farmer 412k £1640 £398.00; Granemore farmer 478k £1890 £395.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £1590 £394.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 406k £1590 £392.00; Tassagh farmer 426k £1640 £385.00; Keady farmer 410k £1540 £376.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 408k £1530 £375.00; Tassagh farmer 430k £1590 £370.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1510 £365.00; Ballynahinch farmer 512k £1870 £365.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 406k £1480 £365.00; Newry farmer 418k £1490 £356.00 and Dungannon farmer 548k £2000 £365.

Middleweight male weanlings

Armagh farmer 324k £1510 £466.00; Armagh farmer 304k £1400 £461.00; Armagh farmer 358k £1640 £458.00; Belleeks farmer 394k £1800 £457.00; Granemore farmer 338k £1530 £453.00; Armagh farmer 350k £1560 £446.00; Granemore farmer 348k £1540 £443.00; Middletown farmer 306k £1330 £435.00 and Granemore farmer 386k £1660 £430.

Lightweight male weanlings

Portadown farmer 276k £1220 £442.00; Crossmaglen farmer 240k £1060 £442.00; Rathfriland farmer 294k £1290 £439.00; Rathfriland farmer 280k £1210 £432.00; Crossmaglen farmer 258k £1110 £430.00; Portadown farmer 240k £1010 £421.00; Portadown farmer 262k £1090 £416.00; Crossmaglen farmer 264k £1070 £405.00 and Portadown farmer 268k £1080 £403.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Belleek farmer 336k £1590 £473.00; Armagh farmer 376k £1700 £452.00; Belleek farmer 386k £1680 £435.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 304k £1240 £408.00; Armagh farmer 368k £1490 £405.00; Downpatrick farmer 390k £1560 £400.00; Granemore farmer 326k £1280 £393.00; Granemore farmer 304k £1190 £392.00 and Granemore farmer 306k ££1190 £389.

Lightweight heifer weanlings

Granemore farmer 204k £970 £476.00; Portadown farmer 240k £1030 £429.00; Dungannon farmer 274k £1160 £423.00; Dungannon farmer 288k £1200 £417.00; Granemore farmer 262k £1090 £416.00; Katesbridge farmer 290k £1190 £410.00; Armagh farmer 272k £1110 £408.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 214k £860 £402.00; Crossmaglen farmer 244k £980 £402.00 and Katesbridge farmer 288k £1150 £399.