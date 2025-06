Exceptionally strong demand at Markethill Mart with heavy heifer selling to £2960

An entry of 720 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 1st March continued to sell at very high prices for all classes of cattle.

Heifers

The 260 heifers returned an exceptionally strong demand with heavy heifer selling to a top of £2960 for 728k at £407 for a Newtownhamilton producer.

Several more heifers sold from £2400 to £2860 each.

Top price £431 for 640k at £2760 from a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £404 for 660k at £2680 from the same owner.

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £350 to £398 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £384 for 558k at £2140 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £382 for 550k at £2100 from a Carryduff producer.

All top quality forward heifers sold steadily from £330 to £369 per 100 kilos. Moddleweight heifers sold to £411 for 484k at £1990 from a Benburb producer.

The same owner received £391 for 412k at £1610 and £388 for an Aberdeen Angus 418k at £1620.

All good quality grazing heifers from £320 to £380 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 640k £2760 £431.0; Newtownhamilton farmer 728k £2960 £407.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 664k £2680 £404.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 718k £2860 £398.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 712k £2810 £395.00; Cullyhanna farmer 624k £2400 £385.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 740k £2800 £378.00; Banbridge farmer 664k £2490 £375.00; Banbridge farmer 624k £2330 £373.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 624k £2300 £369.

Forward heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 558k £2140 £384.00; Carryduff farmer 550k £2100 £382.00; Portadown farmer 596k £2200 £369.00; Portadown farmer 534k £1970 £369.00; Portadown farmer 588k £2120 £361.00; Portadown farmer 542k £1950 £360.00; Portadown farmer 512k £1840 £359.00; Newry farmer 558k £2000 £358.00 and Mayobridge farmer 506k £1800 £356.

Middleweight heifers

Benburb farmer 484k £1990 £411.00; Benburb farmer 412k £1610 £391.00; Benburb farmer 418k £1620 £388.00; Cullyhanna farmer 466k £1800 £386.00; Armagh farmer 420k £1600 £381.00; Caledon farmer 462k £1750 £379.00; Jerrettspass farmer 412k £1540 £374.00; Katesbridge farmer 436k £1610 £369.00; Armagh farmer 412k £1520 £369.00 and Katesbridge farmer 408k £1500 £368.

Bullocks

The 160 bullocks included several pens of heavy bullocks which sold to a top of £358 for 810k at £2900 from a Ballinderry farmer.

The same owner received £354 for 758k at £2680.

A Kilcoo producer received £349 for 700k at £2450.

Main demand for heavy bullocks from £330 to £345 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks sold to £384 for 530k at £2040 from a Benburb farmer.

The same owner received £378 for 510k at £1930.

All good quality forward bullocks from £330 to £370 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks to £438 for 400k at £1750 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £423 for 426k at £1800 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

Main demand from £340 to £418 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Ballinderry farmer 810k £2900 £358.00; Ballinderry farmer 758k £2680 £354.00; Gilford farmer 632k £2230 £352.00; Kilcoo farmer 702k £2450 £349.00; Bellcoo farmer 680k £2340 £344.00; Armagh farmer 620k £2110 £340.00; Cullyhanna farmer 642k £2180 £340.00; Ballinderry farmer 696k £2340 £336.00 and Dromore farmer 724k £2415 £334.

Forward bullocks

Benburb farmer 532k £2040 £384.00; Benburb farmer 510k £1930 £378.00; Warrenpoint farmer 530k £1970 £371.00; Armagh farmer 574k £2125 £370.00; Dromore farmer 520k £1920 £369.00; Newry farmer 614k £2260 £368.00; Newry farmer 576k £2100 £365.00; Benburb farmer 522k £1890 £362.00 and Newry farmer 544k £1960 £360.

Middleweight bullocks

Crossmaglen farmer 400k £1750 £438.00; Crossmaglen farmer 426k £1800 £423.00; Loughbrickland farmer 416k £1740 £418.00; Benburb farmer 448k £1800 £401.00; Pomeroy farmer 454k £1820 £400.00; Benburb farmer 432k £1680 £388.00; Loughbrickland farmer 396k £1540 £389.00 and Rostrevor farmer 460k £1740 £378.

Weanlings

A large entry of 290 weanlings continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality light heifers sold to £621 for 298k at £1850 from a Newry producer followed by £467 for 300k at £1400 from a Kilkeel farmer.

All good quality light heifers sold steadily from £340 to £427 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold from £350 to £422 for 348k at £1470 from a Castlewellan producer.

The same owner received £420 for 338k at £1420 and £414 at 374k at £1550.

Stronger heifers sold to £521 paid to a Newry farmer for 438k at £2280 followed by £402 for 420k at £1690 for a Forkhill farmer.

All good quality strong heifers from £330 to £391 per 100 kilos.

Good quality light male weanlings sold steadily from £350 to £496 for 246k at £1220 from a Sixmilecross farmer followed by £488 for 242k at £1180 from a Rathfriland farmer.

The same owner received £481 for 258k at £1240.

Middleweight males sold to £472 for 360k at £1700 from a Newtownhamilton farmer and an Armagh also received £472 for 360k at £1700.

A Keady producer received £458 for 306k at £1400.

All good quality lots sold from £380 to £450.

Strong males sold to £435 for 402k at £1750 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

The same owner received £421 for 404k at £1700 and £406 for 402k at £1640.

All good quality males from £350 to £400 per 100 kilos.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 438k £2280 £521.00; Forkhill farmer 420k £1690 £402.00; Kilkeel farmer 430k £1680 £391.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1610 £382.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1600 £379.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £1470 £364.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1640 £349.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 406k £1380 £340.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Castlewellan farmer 348k £1470 £422.00; Castlewellan farmer 338k £1420 £420.00; Castlewellan farmer 374k £1550 £414.00; Portadown farmer 314k £1280 £408.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 386k £1570 £407.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 370k £1490 £403.00; Kilkeel farmer 322k £1290 £401.00; Tassagh farmer 312k £1230 £394.00; Tassagh farmer 324k £1270 £392.00; Portadown farmer 324k £1270 £392.00 and Gilford farmer 302k £1170 £388.

Lightweight heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 298k £1850 £621.00; Kilkeel farmer 300k £1400 £467.00; Castlewellan farmer 296k £1270 £429.00; Dungannon farmer 220k £940 £427.00; Ballinderry farmer 272k £1140 £419.00; Crossmaglen farmer 264k £1100 £417.00; Ballinderry farmer 300k £1240 £413.00; Crossmaglen farmer 226k £920 £407.00 and Loughgilly farmer 260k £1050 £404.

Strong male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £1750 £435.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £1700 £421.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £1640 £405.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 410k £1640 £400.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 438k £1750 £400.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1680 £398.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1820 £394.00; Markethill farmer 404k £1580 £391.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 438k £1700 £388.00 and Armagh farmer 422k £1630 £386.

Middleweight male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 360k £1700 £472.00; Armagh farmer 360k £1700 £472.00; Keady farmer 306k £1400 £458.00; Hilltown farmer 318k £1450 £456.00; Hilltown farmer 314k £1430 £455.00; Armagh farmer 312k £1410 £452.00; Armagh farmer 376k £1670 £444.00; Armagh farmer 358k £1590 £444.00 and Rathfriland farmer 304k £1340 £441.

Lightweight male weanlings

Sixmilecross farmer 246k £1220 £496.00; Rathfriland farmer 242k £1180 £488.00; Rathfriland farmer 258k £1240 £481.00; Rathfriland farmer 180k £860 £478.00; Pomeroy farmer 280k £1320 £471.00; Rathfriland farmer 188k £870 £463.00; Pomeroy farmer 292k £1340 £459.00; Rathfriland farmer 280k £1250 £447.00 and Newcastle farmer 216k £940 £435.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £3000 for a Charolais cow and bull calf from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner sold a Simmental heifer and heifer calf at £2420 and an Aberdeen Angus cow with a bull calf at £2300.

An Omagh farmer sold a Limousin heifer with a bull calf at £2200 and a Hereford breeding bull sold at £2480 from a Loughgilly producer.