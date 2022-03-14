Exceptionally strong trade for beef cattle at Markethill

Weanling prices remained similar to previous weeks.

HEIFERS

240 heifers including several pens of beef animals which sold to a top of £262 for 620k at £1645 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £257 for 624k at £1605 from a Belleek farmer. Top price of £1695 for 660k at £256 from a Newry producer. Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £230 to £255 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding heifers sold from £260 for 576k at £1495 from a Whitecross producer followed by £255 for 618k at £1575 from a Dungannon producer. All good quality forward feeding heifers sold from £220 to £247 per 100 kilos. Good quality grazing heifers sold from £220 to £274 for 458k at £1255 from a Derrynoose producer followed by £252 for 414k at £1045 from a Poyntzpass producer. The same owner received £249 for 416k at £1035.

Beef heifers: Belleeks farmer 628k £1645 £262.00; Belleeks farmer 624k £1605 £257.00; Belleeks farmer 662k £1695 £256.00; Belleeks farmer 654k £1635 £250.00; Poyntzpass farmer 666k £1655 £249.00; Whitecross farmer 634k £1555 £245.00; Poyntzpass farmer 648k £1585 £245.00; Dungannon farmer 666k £1595 £239.00; Middletown farmer 656k £1545 £236.00.

Forward heifers: Whitecross farmer 576k £1495 £260.00; Dungannon farmer 618k £575 £255.00; Belleeks farmer 562k £1425 £254.00; Armagh farmer 592k £1465 £248.00; Belleeks farmer 594k £1465 £247.00; Belleeks farmer 600k £1475 £246.00; Belleeks farmer 596k £1465 £246.00; Whitecross farmer 542k £1325 £245.00.

Middleweight heifers: Derrynoose farmer 458k £1255 £274.00; Poyntzpass farmer 414k £1045 £252.00; Poyntzpass farmer 416k £1035 £249.00; Richhill farmer 426k £1055 £248.00; Whitecross farmer 496k £1205 £243.00; Poyntzpass farmer 486k £1175 £242.00; Richhill farmer 404k £975 £241.00; Richhill farmer 496k £1155 £233.00; Poyntzpass farmer 486k £1125 £232.00.

BULLOCKS

210 bullocks included a good number of forward feeding bullocks and beef bullocks. Good quality feeding bullocks sold to £274 for 626k at £1715 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £265 for 990k at £1565 from a Markethill producer. A Ballinderry producer also received £265 for 630k at £1675. Beef bullocks sold to £263 for 670k at £1765 from a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £259 for 700k at £1815 from an Armagh farmer. All good quality beef bullocks sold readily from £230 to £252 per 100 kilos with several heavy bullocks selling from £1650 to £1770 per head. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £262 for 438k at £1145 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £261 for 496k at £1295 from a Derrynoose farmer. Friesian bullocks sold up to £204 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1225, 606k at £1235 and 616k at £1255. All good quality friesians from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 672k £1765 £263.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 700k £1815 £259.00; Markethill farmer 650k £1635 £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 686k £1725 £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 702k £1765 £251.00; Dromore farmer 656k £1645 £251.00; Markethill farmer 680k £1695 £249.00; Dromore farmer 668k £1665 £249.00; Markethill farmr 662k £1635 £247.00.

Forward bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 626k £1715 £274.00; Markethill farmer 590k £1565 £265.00; Ballinderry farmer 632k £1675 £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 642k £1675 £261.00; Ballinderry farmer 620k £1605 £259.00; Markethill farmer 636k £1635 £257.00; Ballinderry farmer 560k £1435 £256.00; Dromore farmer 582k £1485 £255.00; Derrynoose farmer 514k £1305 £254.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Derrynoose farmer 438k £1145 £262.00; Derrynoose farmer 496k £1295 £261.00; Castlewellan farmer 390k £995 £255.00; Derrynoose farmer 470k £1195 £254.00; Annaghmore farmer 474k £1195 £252.00; Derrynoose farmer 470k £1165 £248.00; Derrynoose farmer 486k £1195 £246.00; Derrynoose farmer 444k £1080 £243.00; Tassagh farmer 488k £1185 £243.00.

Friesian bullocks: Tandragee farmer 600k £1225 £204.00; Tandragee farmer 606k £1235 £204.00; Tandragee farmer 616k £1255 £204.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1055 £195.00; Tandragee farmer 596k £1125 £189.00; Tandragee farmer 534k £1005 £188.00.

WEANLINGS

335 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males from £240 to £303 for 314k at £950 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £296 for 304k at £900 from a Rathfriland farmer. Stronger male weanlings sold up to £247 for 520k at £1290 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £242 for 414k at £1000 from a Ballinderry farmer. A Caledon producer received £236 for 490k at £1160. Good quality heifer weanlings sold readily from £220 to £277 for 274k at £760 from a Poyntzpass farmer. The same owner received £270 for 248k at £670. Top price for heifers £940 for 380k at £245 per 100 kilos. Main demand for good quality heifers from £230 to £262 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings: Tassagh farmer 522k £1290 £247.00; Ballinderry farmer 414k £1000 £242.00; Caledon farmer 492k £1160 £236.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 476k £1110 £233.00; Tassagh farmer 408k £940 £230.00; Attical farmer 502k £1140 £227.00; Newry farmer 504k $1140 £226.00; Newry farmer 424k £940 £222.00; Kilkeel farmer 508k £1120 £220.00.

Light male weanlings: Katesbridge farmr 314k £950 £303.00; Rathfriland farmer 304k £900 £296.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 290k £850 £293.00; Katesbridge farmer 344k £980 £285.00; Rathfriland farmer 352k £1000 £284.00; Lisburn farmer 306k £850 £278.00; Tassagh farmer 322k £880 £273.00; Tassagh farmer 312k £850 £272.00.

Heifer weanlings: Poyntzpass farmer 274k £760 £277.00; Poyntzpass farmer 248k £670 £270.00; Lisnaskea farmer 252k £660 £262.00; Poyntzpass farmer 248k £640 £258.00; Poyntzpass farmer 304k £770 £253.00; Moira farmer 336k £850 £253.00; Caledon farmer 334k £840 £252.00; Newry farmer 306k £750 £245.00;