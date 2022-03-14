Exceptionally strong trade for beef cattle at Markethill
An entry of 820 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, 12th March returned an exceptionally strong trade for beef cattle, forward feeding cattle and stores.
Weanling prices remained similar to previous weeks.
HEIFERS
240 heifers including several pens of beef animals which sold to a top of £262 for 620k at £1645 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £257 for 624k at £1605 from a Belleek farmer. Top price of £1695 for 660k at £256 from a Newry producer. Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £230 to £255 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding heifers sold from £260 for 576k at £1495 from a Whitecross producer followed by £255 for 618k at £1575 from a Dungannon producer. All good quality forward feeding heifers sold from £220 to £247 per 100 kilos. Good quality grazing heifers sold from £220 to £274 for 458k at £1255 from a Derrynoose producer followed by £252 for 414k at £1045 from a Poyntzpass producer. The same owner received £249 for 416k at £1035.
Beef heifers: Belleeks farmer 628k £1645 £262.00; Belleeks farmer 624k £1605 £257.00; Belleeks farmer 662k £1695 £256.00; Belleeks farmer 654k £1635 £250.00; Poyntzpass farmer 666k £1655 £249.00; Whitecross farmer 634k £1555 £245.00; Poyntzpass farmer 648k £1585 £245.00; Dungannon farmer 666k £1595 £239.00; Middletown farmer 656k £1545 £236.00.
Forward heifers: Whitecross farmer 576k £1495 £260.00; Dungannon farmer 618k £575 £255.00; Belleeks farmer 562k £1425 £254.00; Armagh farmer 592k £1465 £248.00; Belleeks farmer 594k £1465 £247.00; Belleeks farmer 600k £1475 £246.00; Belleeks farmer 596k £1465 £246.00; Whitecross farmer 542k £1325 £245.00.
Middleweight heifers: Derrynoose farmer 458k £1255 £274.00; Poyntzpass farmer 414k £1045 £252.00; Poyntzpass farmer 416k £1035 £249.00; Richhill farmer 426k £1055 £248.00; Whitecross farmer 496k £1205 £243.00; Poyntzpass farmer 486k £1175 £242.00; Richhill farmer 404k £975 £241.00; Richhill farmer 496k £1155 £233.00; Poyntzpass farmer 486k £1125 £232.00.
BULLOCKS
210 bullocks included a good number of forward feeding bullocks and beef bullocks. Good quality feeding bullocks sold to £274 for 626k at £1715 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £265 for 990k at £1565 from a Markethill producer. A Ballinderry producer also received £265 for 630k at £1675. Beef bullocks sold to £263 for 670k at £1765 from a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £259 for 700k at £1815 from an Armagh farmer. All good quality beef bullocks sold readily from £230 to £252 per 100 kilos with several heavy bullocks selling from £1650 to £1770 per head. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £262 for 438k at £1145 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £261 for 496k at £1295 from a Derrynoose farmer. Friesian bullocks sold up to £204 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1225, 606k at £1235 and 616k at £1255. All good quality friesians from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.
Beef bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 672k £1765 £263.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 700k £1815 £259.00; Markethill farmer 650k £1635 £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 686k £1725 £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 702k £1765 £251.00; Dromore farmer 656k £1645 £251.00; Markethill farmer 680k £1695 £249.00; Dromore farmer 668k £1665 £249.00; Markethill farmr 662k £1635 £247.00.
Forward bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 626k £1715 £274.00; Markethill farmer 590k £1565 £265.00; Ballinderry farmer 632k £1675 £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 642k £1675 £261.00; Ballinderry farmer 620k £1605 £259.00; Markethill farmer 636k £1635 £257.00; Ballinderry farmer 560k £1435 £256.00; Dromore farmer 582k £1485 £255.00; Derrynoose farmer 514k £1305 £254.00.
Middleweight bullocks: Derrynoose farmer 438k £1145 £262.00; Derrynoose farmer 496k £1295 £261.00; Castlewellan farmer 390k £995 £255.00; Derrynoose farmer 470k £1195 £254.00; Annaghmore farmer 474k £1195 £252.00; Derrynoose farmer 470k £1165 £248.00; Derrynoose farmer 486k £1195 £246.00; Derrynoose farmer 444k £1080 £243.00; Tassagh farmer 488k £1185 £243.00.
Friesian bullocks: Tandragee farmer 600k £1225 £204.00; Tandragee farmer 606k £1235 £204.00; Tandragee farmer 616k £1255 £204.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1055 £195.00; Tandragee farmer 596k £1125 £189.00; Tandragee farmer 534k £1005 £188.00.
WEANLINGS
335 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males from £240 to £303 for 314k at £950 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £296 for 304k at £900 from a Rathfriland farmer. Stronger male weanlings sold up to £247 for 520k at £1290 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £242 for 414k at £1000 from a Ballinderry farmer. A Caledon producer received £236 for 490k at £1160. Good quality heifer weanlings sold readily from £220 to £277 for 274k at £760 from a Poyntzpass farmer. The same owner received £270 for 248k at £670. Top price for heifers £940 for 380k at £245 per 100 kilos. Main demand for good quality heifers from £230 to £262 per 100 kilos.
Strong male weanlings: Tassagh farmer 522k £1290 £247.00; Ballinderry farmer 414k £1000 £242.00; Caledon farmer 492k £1160 £236.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 476k £1110 £233.00; Tassagh farmer 408k £940 £230.00; Attical farmer 502k £1140 £227.00; Newry farmer 504k $1140 £226.00; Newry farmer 424k £940 £222.00; Kilkeel farmer 508k £1120 £220.00.
Light male weanlings: Katesbridge farmr 314k £950 £303.00; Rathfriland farmer 304k £900 £296.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 290k £850 £293.00; Katesbridge farmer 344k £980 £285.00; Rathfriland farmer 352k £1000 £284.00; Lisburn farmer 306k £850 £278.00; Tassagh farmer 322k £880 £273.00; Tassagh farmer 312k £850 £272.00.
Heifer weanlings: Poyntzpass farmer 274k £760 £277.00; Poyntzpass farmer 248k £670 £270.00; Lisnaskea farmer 252k £660 £262.00; Poyntzpass farmer 248k £640 £258.00; Poyntzpass farmer 304k £770 £253.00; Moira farmer 336k £850 £253.00; Caledon farmer 334k £840 £252.00; Newry farmer 306k £750 £245.00;
In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £1600 and £1400 and an entry of in calf whitehead cows sold from £950 to £1120 each.