Exceptionally strong trade for cattle at Markethill Mart, beef bred cows to £1760

The final sale of 2024 in Markethill on Tuesday 31st December included an entry of 230 dropped calves and reared calves.

Trade was exceptionally strong with top quality bull calves selling to £585 for a three week old Charolais, followed by £540 and £530 for a six week Charolais bulls.

All top quality bulls sold steadily from £350 to £480 each.

Second quality from £240 - £300 each.

Farming Life livestock markets

Good quality heifer calves reached £435 for Simmental and for a Hereford.

All good quality heifer calves from £340 - £425.

Plainer types from £180 - £280 each.

A good entry of reared calves sold to a top of £930 for a Belgian Blue for a Keady producer. The same owner sold reared Aberdeen Angus at £890, £850 and £820 several more sold from £660 - £800.

Heifer calves sold for £710 for a Belgian Blue from a Dungannon farmer, followed by £680 for a Limousin from a Loughgall producer.

The cull cow trade was exceptionally strong with Friesian cows in particularly good demand. Fleshed Friesians sold to £194/100k for 680k at £1320 from an Armagh farmer, followed by £187/100k for 724k at £1350 from a Markethill producer.

All good quality fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 - £184/100k, second quality from £130 - £150/100k and the plainer types from £110 - £125/100k.

Beef bred cows sold to £269/100k for 710k at £1920 for a Cullyhanna producer.

The same owner received £264/100k for 910k at £2400 and a Tassagh farmer received £256/100k for 648k at £1660, followed by £252/100k for 698k at £1760.

Main demand from £210 - £243/100k.

Bulls sold up to £227/100k for 980k at £2240 from a Glenanne farmer.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna producer 714k £1920 £269/100k: 910k £2400 £264/100k:Tassagh producer 648k £1660 £256/100k: 698k £1760 £252/100k: Tandragee producer 714k £1750 £245/100k: Tassagh producer 650k £1580 £243p/k: Tandragee producer 690k £1620 £235/100k and Magheralin producer 820k £1920 £234/100k.

Friesian cows

Armagh producer 680k £1320 £194/100k: Markethill producer 724k £1350 £187/100k: 678k £1250 £184/100k: Armagh producer 682k £1250 £183/100k: Markethill producer 742k £1280 £173/100k: Banbridge producer 690k £1110 £161/100k and Warrenpoint producer 688k £1090 £159/100k.

Bull calves

Charolais £585: Charolais £540: Charolais £530: Belgian Blue £500: Charolais £500: Belgian Blue £500: Charolais £480 and Limousin £470.

Heifer calves

Simmental £435: Hereford £435: Limousin £430: Belgian Blue £425: Simmental £415: Charolais £410: Belgian Blue £400 and Belgian Blue £400.