Exceptionally strong trade for cattle at Markethill Mart, beef bullocks to £2135

Trade in all rings remained exceptionally strong.

The 320 heifers continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality forward heifers from £250 to £303 per 100k for 608k at £1845 from a Cullyhanna farmer, followed by £296 for 590k at £1745 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Beef heifers sold to £292 for 656k at £1915 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £291 for 668k at £1945.

All good quality beef heifers sold from £250 to £289 per 100k.

Good quality midweight heifers sold from £240 to £289 per 100k for 440 at £1275 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £288 for 440 at £1265.

300 bullocks returned a steady demand with good quality feeding bullocks from £250 to £300 per 100k for 538k at £1615 from a Moira farmer, followed by £291 for 548k at £1595 from an Armagh producer.

Beef bullocks sold to £287 per 100k for 708k at £2035 from a Ballinderry producer. A Crossmaglen farmer received £279 per 100k for a 690 at £1935 and a Downpatrick producer received £279 for 766k at £2135. Top price beef bullock was £2195 for 820k (£267) from a Downpatrick producer.

Good quality midweights sold from £240 to £338 per 100k for 436k at £1475 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £309 for 440k at £1365.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £210 to £222 for 556k at £1235 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by £219 for 640k at £1415 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Top price Friesian £1535 for 708k (£217) from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The 330 weanlings maintained an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality light males sold £260 to £336 for 336k at £1130 from a Keady farmer, followed by £323 for 322k at £1040 from a Glenavy farmer.

The same owner received £322 per 100k for 354k at £1140. Stronger males sold to £354 per 100k for 438k at £1550 from a Belleek farmer.

The same owner received £320 per 100k for 480 at £1550.

All good quality strong males from £245 to £316 per 100k.

Heifers sold to £247 per 100k for 314k at £1090 from a Portadown farmer, followed by £312 for 350k at £1090 from a Belleeks farmer.

Stronger heifers to £291 per 100k for 468k at £1360 from a Gilford farmer. Main demand from £240 to £277 per 100k.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £2280 twice for Sim cows with calves at foot from a Cullyhanna farmer. An Armagh farmer received £2040 for a Saler cow plus a bull calf and a Gilford farmer sold a Charolais heifer and heifer calf at £1760.

Several more outfits made from £1200 to £1500 each.

Beef bullocks

Ballinderry producer 708k £2035 287p/k: Crossmaglen producer 694k £1935 279p/k: Downpatrick producer 766k £2135 279p/k: 684k £1895 277p/k: Crossmaglen producer 706k £1955 277p/k: Downpatrick producer 774k £2135 276p/k: 706k £1945 276p/k: 724k £1965 271p/k : Dungannon producer 722k £1955 271p/k and Ballinderry producer 768k £2075 270p/k.

Forward bullocks

Moira producer 538k £1615 300p/k: Armagh producer 548k £1595 291p/k: Newry producer 570k £1645 289p/k: Magheralin producer 526k £1515 288p/k: Armagh producer 598k £1715 287p/k: Downpatrick producer 584k £1665 285p/k: Armagh producer 600k £1695 283p/k: Magheralin producer 508k £1435 283p/k and Crossmaglen producer 612k £1725 282p/k.

Midweight bullocks

Armagh producer 436k £1475 338p/k: 442k £1365 309p/k: Dungannon producer 446k £1335 299p/k: Moira producer 490k £1455 297p/k: Armagh producer 426k £1260 296p/k: Newry producer 492k £1125 280p/k: Markethill producer 402k £1125 280p/k: Newry producer 486k £1315 271p/k: Dromara producer 460k £1205 262p/k and Armagh producer 482k £1245 258p/k.

Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton producer 556k £1235 222p/k: Cullyhanna producer 646k £1415 219p/k: Castlewellan producer 546k £1195 219p/k: Tandragee producer 672k £1465 218p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 572k £1245 218p/k: Cullyhanna producer 620k £1345 217p/k: 708k £1535 217p/k and Tandragee producer 676 £1465 217p/k.

Beef heifers

Cullyhanna producer 656k £1915 292p/k: 668k £1945 291p/k: 656k £1895 289p/k: 652k £1875 288p/k: Cullyhanna producer 666k £1915 288p/k: Cullyhanna producer 670k £1925 287p/k: Benburb producer 680k £1925 283p/k: Dungannon producer 652k £1845 283p/k: 676k £1895 280p/k and Cullyhanna producer 712k £1995 280p/k.

Forward heifers

Cullyhanna producer 608k £1845 303p/k: 590k £1745 296p/k: Benburb producer 630k £1845 293p/k: Cullyhanna producer 616k £1785 290p/k: 616k £1775 288p/k: Crossmaglen producer 610k £1755 288p/k: Cullyhanna producer 610k £1755 288p/k: Dungannon producer 606k £1735 286p/k: Scarva producer 582k £1665 286p/k and Crossmaglen producer 632k £1785 282p/k.

Midweight heifers

Tandragee producer 442k £1275 289p/k: 440k £1265 288p/k: 426k £1215 285p/k: Belfast producer 492k £1395 284p/k: Tandragee producer 436k £1235 283p/k: Jerrettspass producer 460k £1295 282p/k: Tandragee producer 414k £1165 282p/k: Altnamackin producer 420k £1175 289p/k and Richhill producer 402k £1115 277p/k.

Lightweight male weanlings

Keady producer 336k £1130 336p/k: Glenavy producer 322k £1040 323p/k: 354k £1140 322p/k: Stoneyford producer 316k £1000 316p/k: Silverbridge producer 320k £1000 313p/k: Crossmaglen producer 290k £920 317p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 330k £990 300p/k: Armagh producer 320k £960 300p/k and Portadown producer 358k £1070 299p/k.

Strong male weanlings

Belleeks producer 438k £1550 354p/k: 484k £1550 320p/k: Markethill producer 440k £1390 316p/k: Belleeks producer 438k £1370 313p/k: Markethill producer 402k £1240 308p/k: Belleeks producer 462k £1420 307p/k: 448k £1350 301p/k: Gilford producer 448k £1330 297p/k: Belleeks producer 480k £1410 294p/k and Armagh producer 410k £1160 283p/k.

Lightweight female weanlings

Portadown producer 314k £1090 347p/k: Belleeks producer 350k £1090 312p/k: Gilford producer 306k £900 294p/k: Portadown producer 354k £1040 294p/k: Rathfriland producer 262k £760 290p/k: Keady producer 332k £960 289p/k: Belleeks producer 396k £1100 278p/k: Glenavy producer 390k £1060 272p/k and Portadown producer 358k £970 271p/k: 330k £880 277p/k:

Strong heifer weanlings

Gilford producer 468k £1360 291p/k: Belleeks producer 440k £1220 277p/k: Keady producer 494k £1369 275p/k: Armagh producer 412k £1080 262p/k: Keady producer 402k £1040 259p/k: Loughgilly producer 444k £1140 257p/k: 402k £1030 256p/k and Belleeks producer 464k £1150 248p/k.

An entry of 2010 sheep at Markethill on Monday 25th September sold in a steady trade.

Good quality midweight lambs sold from 460p to 500p/k for 22k at £110.

Heavy lambs to £118 each with several pens from £112 to £117 each.

Top rate 458p/k for 24k at £110 each.

Light stores sold from 500p to 594p/k for 10.6k at £63 each.

Stronger pens from 480p to 549p/k for 17.2k at £94.50.

Good quality cull ewes from £100 to£145.

Breeding rams to £390 with others from £150 to £270.

Ewe hoggets to £212 each with others from £150 to £185 each.

Heavy lambs

Agahlee producer 24k £110 458p/k: Newry producer 25.1k £115 458p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.1k £115 458p/k: Aghalee producer 24.9k £114 458p/k: Kilkeel producer 24.2k £110 455p/k: Kilkeel producer 24.7k £112 453p/k: Ballynahinch producer 24k £108 450p/k and Swatragh producer 25k £112 448p/k.

Midweight lambs

Benburb producer 22k £110 500p/k: Moira producer 22.4k £108 482p/k: Loughgilly producer 22k £106 482p/k: Omagh producer 23k £110 478p/k: Portadown producer 22.5k £107 476p/k: Magheralin producer 20.3k £96.50 475p/k: Swatragh producer 20.2k £96 475p/k: Omagh producer 20.2 £95.5k 473p/k: Armagh producer 20k £94.50 473p/k and Carryduff producer 22.9k £108 472p/k.

Light store lambs

Ballygawley producer 10.6k £63 594p/k: Pomeroy producer 11.5k £66 574p/k: Dungannon producer 16k £86 537p/k: Ballygawley producer 13.4k £72 537p/k: Dromara producer 16k £85 531p/k: Omagh producer 13k £69 531p/k and Armagh producer 11.5k £60.50 526p/k.

Stronger store lambs