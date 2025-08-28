Exchangees welcomed Northern Ireland by Cappagh YFC

Cappagh YFC’s club leader Natalie Burrows recently had the opportunity to host exchangees Triinu Pikkmets from Estonia, Eva Schutzenshlager and Bettina Eder from Austria.

Here’s a little insight to what they got up to:

On Thursday Triinu from Estonia visited the Ulster American Folk Park with Peter Graham from Trillick YFC, Vertti from Finland and Julija from Slovenia.

Friday consisted of doing the hydro bikes at Castle Archdale with Triinu, Lauren and Peter from Trillick YFC, Alistair from Newtownstewart YFC, Vertti, Julija, Eva and Bettina from Austria. Triinu, Lauren, Eva and Bettina then visited Rossnowlagh beach in Co Donegal.

From left, Eva Schutzenshlager, Bettina Eder, and Natalie Burrows as Natalie welcomes Eva and Bettina to Northern Ireland.

On the Saturday Triinu, Lauren, Eva and Bettina travelled to Derry/Londonderry to experience some local culture music.

Saturday was finished off with an evening out in Omagh with Triinu, Lauren, Eva and Bettina.

Sunday was spent relaxing after a busy few days.

On Monday Triinu had a 5am start as she came along to work with Natalie, followed by a visit to the sunflower fields in Ardstraw before she went to her new host Julieann Hemphill, from Clanabogan YFC.

From left, Natalie Burrows, Triinu Pikkmets, and Daphne Burrows

On Monday Eva and Bettina arrived with Natalie. They went for a farm tour at Crawfords with Emily from Seskinore YFC and a walk round Loughmacrory.

On Tuesday the group payed a visit to the Ulster American Folk Park followed by a tasty meal in the Silver Birches.

They then climbed Mullaghcarn mountain to the giant for sunset with the McKelveys, Ryan Fair, Julija and Vertti.

On Wednesday the group tackled Cuilcagh with Jill Balfour from Lisbellaw YFC before they went to stay with her.

From the left, Alister McKelvey, Vertti Koponen, Julija Kordez, Eva Schutzenshlager, Lauren Vance, Natalie Burrows, Bettina Eder, Triinu Pikkmets, and Peter Graham from Trillick YFC at Castle Archdale Hydro Bikes

Natalie and her exchangees had a fantastic fun filled week of showing the local attractions, local culture and landscapes.

Hosting an exchangee is an excellent opportunity that you can get involved in within the YFCU, as well as opening a range of travel pathways in future.

Natalie and her exchangees had a fantastic week and would strongly encourage all YFCU members to actively take up all travel opportunities the YFCU has to offer.